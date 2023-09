Opening mark no problem for Haggas filly

Monsieur Melee a big eyecather last time out

Two selections on Sunday return around 10/1 11.00

No. 6 (5) Nine Tenths (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 3.55 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 91

Nine Tenths has been off for 111 days but I am hoping that won't stop the William Haggas filly from making it three out of three today on just her second start of the season.

She looked the part at Windsor when seen back in May, and she trounced a field in a race run at a fast early pace. She was well backed that day and justified her strong market support as Tom Marquand waited for a gap between two rivals before sprinting away.

The 3yo won last November too at Newcastle with a strong finishing effort over the 6f and her times suggested she'll have no problems at all going up to 7f today, and she's certainly bred for 7f and more.

Nine Tenths made debut at Doncaster last winter at the November Handicap meeting and seemed to be okay in handling the heavy ground, and she certainly caught the eye with how she stayed on.

Hopefully she can justify her 9/43.25 price at the top of the market on handicap debut.

No. 4 (1) Monsieur Melee SBK 9/5 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Jedd O'Keeffe

Jockey: Finley Marsh

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 73

One of the big surprises this week at Doncaster has been the dearth and complete lack of a Charlie Appleby runner, let alone a winner. Although he had bigger fish to fry last night with a Grade 1 victory in Canada and a Grade 3 in New York.

Appleby does have a runner on Sunday at Donny, but State Of Desire looks very beatable on his nursery debut.

Jedd O'Keeffe has Monsieur Melee in the field for his opening run in a handicap and he was a big eyecatcher in a maiden at Musselburgh last time in a race where he was ridden from a poor position out the back by Paul Mulrennan in a race where the first and second were up with the pace.

Hopefully he'll get a better ride today after Mulrennan's poor one, and he did make an encouraging start to his career at Doncaster early this season and is bred for this sort of trip.

Indeed, for those on the Exchange on two places, I would be looking to place lay the Godolphin runner as he look limited.

