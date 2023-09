Daryl says Zouky has everything in her favour for a big run

No. 7 (9) Zouky SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Philip McBride

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 87

It's tough to get away from the claims of Zouky - 5/15.80 on the Betfair Sportsbook -who romped to victory at Newbury last time and recorded an excellent overall time - the quickest comparative time on the card.

She had shown very little on the all-weather in two starts earlier this year and flopped at York back in June, but the 62-day break clearly did her a world of good, and she bounced right back to the form that saw her win both times as a Juvenile. Given her action, there's little doubt that she has more to come when encountering a slower surface, and she is now 3-4 on turf.

Her two-year-old form when giving seven pounds to the now 91-rated Kitai (who you will know I am a big fan of) looks excellent, and in fourth that day was the now 88-rated Good Gracious.

Her debut victory over Mystic Pearl (100) looks good also, with the runner-up having scalped Reminder earlier this year. There must be more to come from her off this rating of 87 under the handling of William Buick after just one start over seven furlongs in her career.

Reminder, Executive Decision and Nine Tenths have valid claims, but their stamina is not proven for this new trip, and the favourite's absence of 111 days must be a small concern. Dark Thirty makes an appeal, having contested some hot races this season, but soft ground is probably not what he wants while the others have a job on here.

Any 4/14.80 or bigger appeals, as she should be a favourite.

No. 5 (6) Poet Master (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 7.2 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Sam James

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 92

I want to cover here as we didn't see the best of Poet Master - 13/27.40 on the Betfair Sportsbook - at Haydock last time when well fancied for a three-year-old solid contest. He was drawn in the car park, raced three wide for much of the contest, and was given an easy time by his jockey once swamped by runners as he paid for fighting for the lead in the early part of the contest.

I am happy to put a line through that on the promise he showed in two starts prior in Novice and Maiden company, and the deep impression he left there suggests he has stacks more to come, and it's too early to write him off.

His pedigree gives confidence that he will handle a slower surface, and the move back to seven furlongs must be a positive, and this straight track will see him to good effect. He will likely have company from Dark Thirty for the lead, but there will be little excuse today drawn straight down the middle.

Take 6/16.80 and no shorter.

No. 2 (2) Magical Sunset (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Magical Sunset - 13/27.40 on the Betfair Sportsbook - bounced right back to the form she had shown as a two-year-old when encountering soft ground at Goodwood, and with ideal conditions again, she looks worth keeping on side.

There's little doubt an on-song Cachet would rip this race apart, but she is returning from a long absence, and there's little doubt her best form has come on a sounder surface. She takes up plenty of this market, so it might be worth taking a swing at this.

Richard Hannon's three-year-old has a highly progressive profile. She shaped with loads of promise on seasonal return in the Fred Darling at Newbury before fitness and an unfavoured track position caught her out.

Still, she was only beaten four lengths by Remarquee and went off a 11/43.70 favourite. The drop in distance was against her in the Commonwealth Cup trial at Ascot, but she caught the eye in a Listed race at Epsom when moving back up to seven furlongs before winning her side of the Sandringham Stakes.

Hold-up tactics clearly suit her, and although the ground is drying, she has won on a quicker surface. She was worthy of an upgrade at Goodwood, having to come from off the pace and been denied a clear run, and she won with a good bit in hand. She remains unexposed at this seven-furlong distance and is drawn next to the pace angle Matilda Picotte.

Back her no shorter than 6/16.80.