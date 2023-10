Rain set to soften up Navan ground

Opening pick runs in Extra Place Special race

Alan Dudman has 7/1 7.80 and 15/2 8.40 tips at Navan

No. 4 (24) Sounds Of Spring (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: K. J. Condon, Ireland

Jockey: N. G. McCullagh

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 67

With rain forecast at Navan, we could be racing on soft or even heavy this afternoon and it's the meeting that offers plenty of runners with 22 competing in the 13:45 6f Handicap.

It was a race with a lively market on the Sportsbook this morning, and the previous dual winner of the contest Teddy Boy was a market mover, but so was Sounds Of Spring from 11/112.00 into 7/17.80.

The selection has by no means had a tough campaign at all with just three starts this season and ran well off a break last time out at Naas.

That was another big field and he wasn't in the best position as the first and second were up with the pace for the whole race, where as Sounds Of Spring fared best of those held up, and also had to switch from the inside to out behind a wall of horses before making his late move.

The 6yo ran well on his reappearance at Naas when finishing third, albeit with different tactics from the front, but he'll go on the ground today.

From 67, he's also treated well enough to win.

Back Sounds Of Spring EW @ 7/17.80

No. 4 (5) Screen Siren (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 8 Trainer: Sarah Lynam, Ireland

Jockey: C. D. Hayes

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 78

Screen Siren eased slightly in the market this morning from 6/16.80 to 7/17.80, but she's another that will appreciate any rain and won't mind soft underfoot conditions, although she's adaptable on that front as has scored on good.

She wasn't best placed last time at the Curragh last time when dropped down to 5f from 6f, and met trouble late on at a crucial stage. The winner also made the running that day and was away from all the trouble, while Screen Siren finished fourth going down 1L.

Her mark remains unchanged from 78 and while she is 6lb higher than a previous CD victory, she's been running consistently well this term to give her a chance here.

Her trainer Sarah Lynam is 1-4 here at 25%.

Back Screen Siren EW @ 15/28.40

