Horse Racing Tips: Naas duo can outrun odds in Sunday big price double

Naas
Alan has a selection in the feature Leinster National today

Alan Dudman is hoping to find some pre-Cheltenham profit on Sunday with two picks in Ireland...

  • Leinster National the big race of the day

  • Macs Charm drifting this morning for Blackmore

  • Alan Dudman has an EW duo for Naas

Naas - 15:27 Back Pakens Rock

Pakens Rock opens up our two selections today and he appeals at 9s going back up in distance for the 15:27.

He raced at Thurles last time over a shorter distance but the race completely fell apart as Pakens Rock was part of the pace posse albeit in a small field and went too soon - indeed his jumping lacked some fluency at the gallop.

Despite his advancing years at the veteran stage of his career, he did win at Thurles just before Christmas and was quite an easy winner on that occasion.

A real versatile customer too, he wins over shorter, fences or hurdles and popped up to win the Galway Plate Trial last summer at Kilbeggan, and he likes that track too.

Soft conditions aren't a problem and with the tongue strap back on, the veteran can give a good account of himself here and he has drifted this morning to 9/110.00.

Naas - 16:37: Back Macs Charm

Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore teams up with Colm Murphy in the feature Leinster National and Macs Charm can go well today off the back of his best run of the season.

Beaten 8L in the Thyestes last time in bottomless ground was a step forward considering he'd been pulled up on his two previous runs.

He remains on a mark of 141, and that's still pretty attractive on last season's form as he scored at Fairyhouse over 3m and looked a certainty to a play a part in the big staying handicaps for the future on that run - indeed, he wouldn't look out of place in the Irish National.

Stamina in soft ground are two plusses as he looked a real thorough stayer when scoring over hurdles at Naas in 2022 and a 6L victory at Fairyhouse that year.

The market has reacted to his chances today and he was initially into 5/16.00 and he's still relatively lightly raced for a nine-year-old, but he did drift soon afterwards this morning to 13/27.50 and we can take that for the each-way double.

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +70.67pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +155.69pts

