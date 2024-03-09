Cheltenham Festival Focus: The 2024 ante-post list review

Daryl looks back over his live Festival selections

Sir Gino 16/1 17.00 and Corbetts Cross 20/1 21.00 the pick of his list

A strong ante-post hand in the opening Supreme means followers can hedge

There are just over two days until the festival kicks off, and we are in a healthy position despite some falling by the wayside late in the day at a total current loss of 11pts (I have preempted some NRs)

It's a tricky position to be in as a tipster with an ante-post portfolio and providing daily tips. I am well aware that not all people follow both columns, but the punter inside will always look to hedge his bets - after all, this game is about making money.

Anyway, on to the review. Below is our likely final field in the graphic.

Day 1 - Supreme Novice Hurdle

Jeriko Du Reponet @ 12/113.00 - I must admit I expected far more from him. Although his Doncaster form was boosted, it's hard to make a strong case when his original rating wouldn't have got him into the County Hurdle last year. He is rated 136, but it's only up four pounds for collateral form, and even then, he has 17 pounds to find with the top-rated in here.

Still, you get the feeling with him, there could be more to come, and that's probably why I see many previews giving him the nod. I am glad to have him on our side, but if I were doing the race on the day, I would highlight plenty of his flaws for a race of this nature.

Mystical Power @ 14/115.00 - This looks like a great value bet now that he heads the market after Ballyburn's move to the longer race. I initially thought the slower tempo of the Gallagher Novice Hurdle would suit him better, but here he is.

Honestly, I have mixed feelings. I love him.

However, I am not sure that his jumping will hold up, but Mystical Power could be the most talented horse in the field - he is undoubtedly the fastest.

Master Chewy @ 25/126.00 - I was thrilled with this bet when writing it and am glad I advised e/w as now Gaelic Warrior has come into this division, and it's hard to see him winning. Still, the place part is undoubtedly live.

Palamon @ 20/121.00 - I like him for a crack at this, along with another who I will advise on the day.

Corbetts Cross @ 20/121.00 - One of the best selections on the list. I think he has a massive chance, and the vibes of the Mullins camp about his main market rival in Embassy Gardens are not great.

Envoi Allen @ 14/115.00 - Last year's winner has a brilliant chance of going back-to-back. The only niggle is his age - The last 16 winners were aged 7 to 10 years, but you need to go back to 2011 for Albertas Run to find the last winner to be aged older than nine. A minor niggle, but we got the right price, and there's some intense noise coming from the camp.

Protektorat @ 14/115.00 - I wish I had advised e/w here, but I suspect he will be half the price on the day, and he has had a fine season thus far.

Saint Roi @ 33/134.00 - I feel he may head to the Grand Annual after all.

Sir Gino @ 16/117.00 - This is a spectacular horse, and I can't wait to see him.

Seeing Nico de Boinville call him his NAP of the Festival was also confidence-boosting.

Salvator Mundi @ 14/115.00 - Now looks like an intended runner, having been left in at the five-day stage. He could be a new danger to consider, but we have him covered - just like Sir Gino did in France.

That's all for 2024, and I thank you for reading the past 19 columns.

