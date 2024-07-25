Horse Racing Tips: Murphy in for a good day at Sandown for Thursday 17/1 double

Mint Man was denied in second for Alan yesterday at a BSP of 75.0 74/1

Murphy has the chance to make the running on both tips today

A new trip awaits Andrew Balding's Incensed at 1m6f on Thursday, and it looks a distance that could turn out to be ideal.

The Cheveley Park-owned filly got off the mark in a Carlisle Maiden race last time, and while it wasn't wild form, she posted a solid enough effort against a couple of fillies rated in the 80s and stayed well on the good ground.

Jumping up another 3f should not be an issue on pedigree, nor on her sole start as a 2yo at Kempton last winter in a "Future Stayers" Maiden. The time was good there against some well bred sorts.

Starting off on a mark of 83 in not the deepest of fields for the money looks fair, and there is every possibility that Oisin Murphy could make the running.

Recommended Bet Back Incensed SBK 9/2

It's been quite a long time since Marcus Tregoning trained a 9/43.25 shot in a race at Sandown, but Quietness has been a revelation this term in winning three on the spin, and I am backing the filly to go in again on Thursday.

Good ground and faster really suits here, and here's another chance to back a front-runner under Murphy as she stays a little further than the 1m2f today.

She scored last time at Haydock from 75, and dictated previously at Salisbury in a steadily run race over 1m2f. A new mark of 80 has set in, but it's another small field and a chance to dictate and she's a filly with a good attitude too.

And what a star she's been for Tregoning since leaving George Baker.

Recommended Bet Back Quietness SBK 9/4