Alan Dudman Antepost Tips: Four bets including a 20/1 shot for Ascot and York on Saturday

Rodin heads up the betting for King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes

The Wizard Of Eye a doubt for Interntional Stakes

Alan Dudman has four tips ahead of the weekend

Seven races priced up on the Sportsbook for Saturday

Seven races are on ITV this weekend for King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes day at Ascot and all seven are priced up on the Sportsbook for an early look at Saturday.

And for once, the weather appears to be fairly settled and straightforward and basing any selection for York or Ascot will be with quick ground in mind.

There's a good card too on the Knavesmire with a good sprinkling of handicaps on the day and the Group 2 York Stakes.

We will start with Saturday's potential classic with the King George, and surprisingly the race has eluded Aidan O'Brien since 2016 when Highland Reel scored.

Four from Ballydoyle were holding entries on Tuesday morning with Auguste Rodin in as the 6/52.20 favourite.

My first instinct is a no, and I wouldn't be alone in that. He's high class obviously, and needs no introduction, but playing at 6/52.20 on a runner with the capability of firing in a bad one, he's not for me. That blemishing record was evident last year in the race when he finished last.

He did produce one of his best performances last time in winning the Prince Of Wales' Stakes at Royal Ascot - a teak tough run and he'll suit a return to 1m4f, but the price is far from attractive for a long range bet.

At this stage, I think the 3/14.00 on Charlie Appleby's Rebel's Romance looks the way to play it. O'Brien's remaining trio might not all be in the race come Saturday, so on that front it's foolish to speculate, but conditions will be perfect for the Godolphin runner to tee up a Ballydoyle v blue clash.

Rebel's Romance is a fine advert for globe-trotting pot-hunting. He's won nearly £7million in prize money on his travels and William Buick summed up his talents after winning at Sha Tin on his last run by saying he's an international superstar who is uncomplicated.

He's not often seen in the UK, but this race looks a great spot for him as he is a strong stayer at 1m4f and will love the ground if the forecast stays right.

The 6yo is also tactically versatile. For a fair chunk of his racing he has been held up, and secured a Breeders' Cup win from the back - but lately they've changed to more forward and pressing tactics - and in terms of reliability at a high level, it's impossible to knock him.

I see him as the bet at 3s by far.

Recommended Bet Back Rebel's Romance SBK 3/1

In time order, although shunning the Princess Margaret Stakes at 13:50, the Group 2 Longines Valiant Stakes is another where Charlie Appleby appears to have a good hand.

Devoted Queen heads the market at 5/23.50 and was a lot more professional in winning at York at the Dante meeting. She was pencilled in for the Coronation at Ascot, which would have been an ambitious run, but she is improving fast.

My only doubt for that price is that the York contest wasn't the strongest renewal, and she has been headstrong in the past. I like her claims, yes, that's obvious, but those two factors playing at 5/23.50 puts me off slightly.

A couple are readily opposed on ratings and quite a few appear to be on recovery missions, and Friendly Soul is certainly one of those in the latter camp after a poor run at York last time in the Musidora.

At the time, I don't think the Gosden's were in particularly good form and it was highlighted by the great man himself that the wet spring had put his horses back.

There's also the argument to say that the York run came off the back of her Newmarket win too quickly. She scored at HQ on fast ground and looks a miler filly that could get further.

Soprano and Indelible have form tied in together, and the latter will have conditions in her favour while Soprano will enjoy the track after winning the Sandringham in June.

As a tentative selection, I can see Friendly Soul improving, and the 5/16.00 looks just big enough.

Recommended Bet Back Friendly Soul SBK 5/1

The Moet & Chandon International Stakes provides the big field handicap punting race options for Saturday at Ascot at 15:00 and the Sportsbook are going five places.

The Wizard Of Eye might not take up his entry, with Charlie Fellowes saying: "The Wizard Of Eye is a well-backed favourite for the International, but I think punters should know he had a setback over the weekend and is only 50-50 to be ready for the race."

He's clearly an important player at 5/16.00, and well done to the trainer for issuing the warning.

My old friend Fresh is a 9/110.00 chance and he's been threatening to win a race for a while, too long. James Fanshawe has booked Billy Loughnane and he's a former winner of the race in 2022 from a mark of 98.

He's now off 91 and is hovering around a very dangerous mark. For once, I'll leave him, as he keeps catching the eye to put it all together, but he was well beaten in last year's renewal. Fresh and Ascot go hand in hand, but so do the amount of unlucky runs.

Sorry Fresh.

I've been keeping my eye on Cogitate for a while and he was one of my fancies at a big price for Britannia but didn't fare very well.

He's a 20/121.00 shot for this event on Saturday and I still think there's a good handicapper in there for one so lightly-raced.

The Britannia run saw him over the far side as part of three groups, and the main action was down the centre, while the third in the race was near side.

It's far too early to write him off and as a three-year-old his best days are ahead of him. His headstrong nature hasn't helped, but the drop down to 7f could be a good move from his trainer Charlie Hills and he did run in the Acomb last year as a juvenile.

A big field with 7f and quick ground might illicit a better run and with five places at what could be his ideal trip, I am still interested in him.

Recommended Bet Back Cogitate E/W with five places SBK 20/1

The Sky Bet Dash looks a red-hot 0-105 Handicap at York is one of the most appealing punting races at 14:40, and we have two veterans in Dakota Gold and Hyperfocus representing the 10yo age bracket.

Dakota Gold is a former winner of the race and Hyperfocus goes for Tim Easterby, who has previous in the race with dual winner Flying Pursuit. Bergerac is another who has been around the block, and fans of the Jersey detective series will no doubt be heartened to hear a remake is planned. Oh what joy, another detective series.

Indeed, we might enlist Bergerac for some help here.

Manila Scouse for Easterby is of interest here at 8/19.00 and he's been a better horse with positive tactics. It's a quick turnaround for the horse after running behind Jordan Electrics in the Scottish Stewards' Cup, a race he couldn't quite lead in.

He did make the running to score at Hamilton earlier in the season on good ground, and while his profile suggests he might want some cut, he might be okay if not too firm and he does go well at York.

Off 85, he does look a player. A good draw for pressing tactics will be most helpful.

Recommended Bet Back Manila Scouse SBK 8/1

Listen to this week's episode of Weighed In...