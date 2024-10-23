Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Mulholland can keep run going in 12/1 Fontwell double

Fontwell Racecourse
Fontwell returns on Wednesday

Alan Dudnan had another decent priced second yesterday at a BSP of 10.5 and his double on Wednesday takes him to Fontwell...

  • Hatos can start his season off well at Fontwell

  • Keep going with in-form Mulholland

  • Alan Dudman picks out a 12/113.00 Sportsbook double for Wednesday

Fontwell - 15:05: Back Hatos @ 11/43.75

Around 2m on testing ground suits the chaser Hatos, and he looks sure to make an impact on his first run for Joe Tizzard today at Fontwell.

Hatos had housed in the Anthony Honeyball stable and won twice last winter at Ffos Las and Wincanton - crucially in heavy going on both occasions.

He faced Tizzard's Sherborne in a race at Wincanton last spring - but Hatos looked a non-stayer over 2m4f in that even at a sharp track before his season petered out.

The switch to Tizzard cannot be a negative as the yard's horses appear to be well forward and the headgear on Hatos, which is a regular item will be changed again today.

Expect him to make the running or at least sit second in a pretty thin race.

Recommended Bet

Back Hatos in the 15:05 Fontwell

SBK11/4

Fontwell - 16:45: Back Tuscan Rose @ 5/23.50

Trainer Neil Mulholland's golden run of late has been beneficial to the column as we've managed two of his recent winners and the yard are now 7-25 in the last two weeks at 28%.

His Tuscan Rose lines up against Ben Pauling's Drumlee Spud, with the Pauling runner just about favourite on the Sportsbook, but I would have them flipped around here and I make her more of a 2/13.00 shot.

Tuscan Rose has improved for the step up to 3m judged on her win at Taunton in March, so it's an interesting move with Mulholland dragging her back to 2m3f today, but with the soft conditions in store, I don't envisage too many issues and she is unexposed as a chaser.

For pedigree buffs, the horse's mother Ma Furie was a winner at Fontwell in 2005 and Mulholland has won with two other horse's by Ma Furie too.

Recommended Bet

Back Tuscan Rose in the 16:45 Fontwell

SBK5/2
Recommended Bet

Back Wednesday's double at Fontwell here

SBK12/1

Now read Alan Dudman's preview for Saturday at Cheltenham with 10/111.00 and 14/115.00 tips

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +51.43pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +181.65pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Sam Turner

Monday Racing Tips: Sam Turner has a quartet of selections up to 12/1

  • Sam Turner
Betfair Tipster Sam Turner
Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Monday includes 14/1 Curragh pick

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies French import on Irish debut at Down Royal

  • Rhys Williams
Down Royal

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies French import on Irish debut at Down Royal

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Alakazi can take the step up in class in Monday 50/1 Curragh double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Alakazi can take the step up in class in Monday 50/1 Curragh double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's 1,000 Guineas Big Race Verdict: Don't be scared off by Boo at 66/1

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has two selections from Newmarket and Thirsk

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

I'm napping Scorthy Champ in the 2000 Guineas

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Friday ITV Racing Tips

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Weighty National Hunt Awards

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

Never Apologise, Never Explain

  • Editor