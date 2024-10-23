Horse Racing Tips: Mulholland can keep run going in 12/1 Fontwell double

Hatos can start his season off well at Fontwell

Keep going with in-form Mulholland

Alan Dudman picks out a 12/1 13.00 Sportsbook double for Wednesday

Around 2m on testing ground suits the chaser Hatos, and he looks sure to make an impact on his first run for Joe Tizzard today at Fontwell.

Hatos had housed in the Anthony Honeyball stable and won twice last winter at Ffos Las and Wincanton - crucially in heavy going on both occasions.

He faced Tizzard's Sherborne in a race at Wincanton last spring - but Hatos looked a non-stayer over 2m4f in that even at a sharp track before his season petered out.

The switch to Tizzard cannot be a negative as the yard's horses appear to be well forward and the headgear on Hatos, which is a regular item will be changed again today.

Expect him to make the running or at least sit second in a pretty thin race.

Recommended Bet Back Hatos in the 15:05 Fontwell SBK 11/4

Trainer Neil Mulholland's golden run of late has been beneficial to the column as we've managed two of his recent winners and the yard are now 7-25 in the last two weeks at 28%.

His Tuscan Rose lines up against Ben Pauling's Drumlee Spud, with the Pauling runner just about favourite on the Sportsbook, but I would have them flipped around here and I make her more of a 2/13.00 shot.

Tuscan Rose has improved for the step up to 3m judged on her win at Taunton in March, so it's an interesting move with Mulholland dragging her back to 2m3f today, but with the soft conditions in store, I don't envisage too many issues and she is unexposed as a chaser.

For pedigree buffs, the horse's mother Ma Furie was a winner at Fontwell in 2005 and Mulholland has won with two other horse's by Ma Furie too.

Recommended Bet Back Tuscan Rose in the 16:45 Fontwell SBK 5/2