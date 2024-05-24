Horse Racing Tips: Morrison can start ball rolling with 38/1 Friday double

Previous Goodwood winner can get back on track

Charlton filly sure to stay on Friday

Alan Dudman has a Goodwood 38/1 double

It's been a fairly quiet start to the season for trainer Hughie Morrison with just seven winners, but he has had four of his older horses (4yo+) winning at a strike-rate of 24% and Vino Victrix represents the old guard from his stable.

The 6yo failed to win a race in 2023 but he often competed in big handicaps including the Cesarewitch - a race in which he was well beaten.

A return to Goodwood could spark him back into life, as he is a previous course and distance winner and he is certainly well handicapped these days from a mark of 87.

He was last seen running in a Class 2 Handicap at Kempton over 2m in December. He didn't fare too badly there from a wide draw and finished third, albeit in a steadily run race which didn't suit him.

His last win came over CD in 2022, and he travelled super smooth that day on good to soft.

Recommended Bet Back Vino Victrix SBK 5/1

A similar sort of price for Juana Ines is worth chancing in an open looking 15:00 and Harry Charlton's Juana Ines should have no issues with the 1m4f distance.

It's her first start of the season today and just her second start in the UK, having raced twice in France for Nicolas Clement. She won a Maiden over 1m3f at Clairefontaine.

Her outing at Ascot in October can be viewed as a positive introduction as she finished third behind an impressive winner, and the second that day Scenic has since scored from 89.

The race suited those up with the pace and Juana Ines was held up, but there's plenty of stamina in her family as her dam was a 1m6f performer and she starts out handicapping today.

Recommended Bet Back Juana Ines SBK 11/2

Recommended Bet Back Friday's Goodwood double SBK 38/1

