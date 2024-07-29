Horse Racing Tips: Monday's 10/1 Double from Galway and Windsor

James Mackie fills in for Alan Dudman on Monday

William Haggas filly looks ready to win

Willie Mullins mare handicapped to go close

Monday 10/1 11.00 double from Galway and Windsor

Chorus is the first selection of the day from Windsor at 18:35 and the William Haggas-trained filly looks ready to win today.

The three-year-old had just two runs as a juvenile when improving for both starts, with her last run at Wolverhampton seeing her finish a nice second when stepped up to 8.5f.

Returning this term at Ascot over a mile she showed improvement again in a better race to finish less than a length behind the talented Diamond Rain in third.

Stepped up to 1m2f last time out at Sandown she was too keen and it spoilt her chances finishing back in third.

She is exceptionally bred being related to the smart Kemari and being a daughter of Kingman. She gets her quickest conditions today and this race presents itself as a pefect opportunity to get off the mark.

Recommended Bet Back Chorus in the 18:35 at Windsor SBK 8/11

The Galway Festival gets underway on Monday and in the 19:10 Connacht Hotel (Q.R) Handicap over 2m1f Lot Of Joy for Willie Mullins looks primed to go close.

Moved to the Mullins yard from Sweden in 2022 she has been tried over both codes and last year ran in this event on heavy ground off a mark of 96.

She ran a cracker to finish sixth in testing conditions and then later in the week stepped over hurdles and put up another decent effort off 135.

On her final run of last term she went off favoruite for the prestigious Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket at 6/17.00 but it was not to be having to come from a long way back to get involved.

Due to some poor outings she has dropped from a mark of 95 to 88 and made a nice comeback at the Curragh at the end of June. She finished 1/2 a length back in third over 1m4f and that run should set her up perfectly for today.

Racing off 8lb lower than when sixth in this race last year and getting better ground today, she looks to have an obvious chance over a trip that is more to her liking.

Patrick Mullins jumps back on board and she looks well handicapped.

Recommended Bet Back Lot Of Joy in the 19:10 at Galway SBK 11/2