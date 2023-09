Burrows has a fine 2yo record this season

Frankel stats at 33% win and 67% placed for second pick

Two selections across Salisbury and Haydock

No. 7 (15) Miaharris SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Miaharris has done the column a favour this term with her two wins, and while her performance on debut at Sandown was very eyecatching, I thought she got Oisin Murphy out of a spot of bother last time with the way she flew home to win at Newbury.

That was the Listed St Hugh Stakes on good to soft, and she earned her stripes at that level with a rattling finish from an uncompromising position with not a lot of room with 2f to go.

Indeed, she hit the maximum 999/11000.00 on the Betfair Exchange in the run.

She was nearly half a second quicker than any of her rivals there at the final furlong and she is improving fast and is well worth her place in the feature 15:40 Group 3 Dick Poole.

The step up to 6f looks a positive move, and the trip could open up a few more avenues for a horse who cost plenty as a breeze up buy and a return to a sounder surface could see her in a better position than she was at Newbury, although her draw is far from ideal.

I do like her trainer Owen Burrows, who seems to be very productive in terms of quality from not a huge string, and he is in form with his 2yos on the turf this term with a 5-13 at 38% record.

No. 2 (1) Sapphire Seas SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 94

A decent fillies' handicap at 0-95 level is smuggled away at the backend of the Haydock card and Charlie Appleby is double-handed in this with Veil Of Shadows and Sapphire Seas.

Preference is for the latter, who is shorter in the betting than her stablemate at 11/43.70 and clearly has a bag of potential with the trainer sticking to the handicap route from 94.

She scored under penalty on her last start at Kempton in April, so it's a slight worry she hasn't been seen since with an absence of 155 days, but she was impressive there in beating a subsequent Listed winner and Group 3 placed runner by nearly 4L.

Her Kempton win was run at a very sedate pace, but her turn of foot when in control from the front was excellent, and she clocked a 9f sectional of 10.75 seconds, and with her speed, a nice flat track like Haydock could well suit her.

The elephant in the room is obviously how some of Appleby's horses have performed - although his strike-rate has bumped up to 41% with seven winners from his last 17 runners. That's more like the Appleby we know.

Perhaps that doubt for punters has influenced the price, as William Haggas' Royal Mila is the favourite at 5/42.24.

Sapphire Seas is a daughter of Frankel and the sire has an exceptional record at Haydock over 1m2f with a 33% win rate and 67% placed from his 12 runners.

