Horse Racing Tips: Mazza's and Menindee a good Roscommon pair for 62/1 double
Expound was a placed runner for Alan yesterday at a BSP of 21.1 and he heads to Roscommon on Tuesday for a big priced double over the jumps...
-
Oppose the Byrnes favourite in the 18:00
-
Up to 3m the key for Menindee
-
Alan Dudman goes for a 53/154.00 mulitiple at Roscommon on Tuesday
Roscommon - 18:00: Back Mazza's Mahler
Roscommon looks the most interesting card for a punt this evening and the second division of the Maiden Hurdle at 18:00 centres around the Charles Byrnes newcomer Rapparee Champ. This horse could end up 6/42.50 or 20s, so I'd rather sit playing on Raparee Champ out.
The fav won a race on the Flat in a light career for Joseph O'Brien and starts hurdling today, but with a win on good ground on the level and showers forecast, the conditions might not be ideal.
Mazza's Mahler however shaped well on her hurdling debut at Tramore in April - and that was on yielding ground where she ran a promising race.
All four ahead of her in the race were ridden prominently and Mazza's Mahler fared best of those held up and it turned into a sprint in the closing stages.
She fell early at the second on her subsequent start, and since has joined Alan McIntyre. She's a drifter too on the Sportsbook and the price of 15/28.50 looks interesting judged on her first start.
Roscommon - 18:30: Back Menindee
Menindee is a fair sort at a low-ish level over fences as she can lead and isn't a bad jumper, and with her sticking to her hurdles today, she might be able to exploit her mark of 106.
She won three times last season (two chases and one over hurdles) and acts with cut in the ground today as her success at Sligo came in heavy.
But the key angle in here is the step back to 3m. She recently ran over 2m4f at Wexford following a break of 257 days and shaped well finishing second to a well-backed JP runner.
She was outpaced there, and with the run under her belt to sharpen her up and back up in distance, I think she's got a decent chance of hitting the frame here.
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +52.74pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +183.18pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
