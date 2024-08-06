Daryl Carter's Tips: Finn can fly at Ffos Las, plus 40/1 shot worth chancing

Flynn can fly down in grade at Ffos Las

Historic City has lots more to offer yet

Back Surror and de Sousa to score at Chelmsford

It was a frustrating day on Monday. There was a clear second Origintrail and then International Angel, which got well backed before the off, only to have a slow start out of the gates and find her passage blocked. Unfortunately, that's what can happen at Ripon. Again, we were on the correct horse but saw no returns.

I have seen plenty of comments on Twitter lately, so I have decided to take a break from social media. The account is in capable hands and will still provide column updates and RTs.

Today's racing is again interesting all over the country. Bold Impact has a good chance to shed his Maiden tag at Ffos Las at 15:05 unless one of the newcomers produces something unusual. He looks like a winner in waiting despite being beaten at short odds last time at Windsor. He finished with running left and should be priced accordingly.

Fine Interview holds an outstanding chance against this bunch in the 15:40 at Ffos Las if he reproduces his two efforts in Britain. He is under Rossa Ryan and arrives following a good effort returned to Britain 20 days ago. He only needs to run to around 65 to win this comfortably, providing Richard Hughes' Centurion Dream needs the outing following an absence of 313 days. That rival looks like the only danger following poor efforts from the other three last time.

They are both short prices, but the double pays over evens if you're that way inclined.



Arkhalia Flynn - 2/13.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - appeals as a likely candidate to take a big step forward for the move up to this 1m distance. He may be able to get the better of Salamanca Lad who goes in search of a four-timer but is turned out very quickly following a tough race at Sandown six days ago.

Jack Channon's runner, in turn, has been steadily progressive since switching to handicaps. He didn't get the run of the race at Yarmouth but finished off like a horse in excellent form. He was a little keen early, but the sedate pace didn't help his cause, and he was running on too late to be involved.

The winner didn't score out of turn there, though, and the runner-up was a fellow progressive.

Today, he should get a true pace to aim at. He did remarkably well to win at Haydock on his penultimate start, so he looks like a three-year-old to keep on side now that he has dropped in grade.

Back the selection at 2/13.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 16:50 Ffos Las - Back Arkhalia Flynn SBK 2/1

Another horse representing a good betting opportunity is Historic City - 3/14.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook. The Saeed bin Suroor runner has been trained with handicaps in mind and went into the tracker on his debut at Leicester when shaping well.

I watched his next two outings closely here at Chelmsford and then Kempton, and he was never best positioned, tenderly handled in both and posted wide. However, it was much improved with the switch to handicaps at Wolverhampton 36 days ago. His claiming rider, Jack Doughty, struggled to keep him straight once he quickly picked up the lead inside the three-furlong marker, and he was ridden under hand and heels but caught on the inside by a Charlie Johnston horse who now boasts an excellent AW record.

That was a sound effort from a wide draw in stall 10, having had to use up plenty of petrol early on to get on the leader's quarters.

Still, that run did not get anywhere near the bottom of Historic City, and he was only nudged up 1 lb for that much-improved effort. This is a three-year-old going the right way, and he should be well suited by being partnered with Silvestre De Sousa, who takes just his third ride in five years for the Godolphin outfit (has a 22% strike rate) and is drawn far better today in stall five to gain a prominent position.

He should have too much speed in the home straight for Heat Of Passion, who is a little flattered by the depth of the race she won at Southwell last time.

I make the selection a 9/43.25 chance at best. So take any bigger than 3/14.00.

Recommended Bet 18:17 Chelmsford - Back Historic City SBK 3/1

Another I want a small play on is Willy Campbell - 40/141.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who looks miles overpriced on his only AW run at Kempton. He steamed home at odds of 100/1101.00 on his only start on the AW surface, improving significantly on anything previous, and behind him were smart horses like Blake and High Point - both rated in the 80s.

He is entitled to improve on his seasonal return at Newbury - a venue he didn't run well at last year. He could have lots more to offer, yet in a race that the market has down as won by the favourite, but I don't. Back him at 25/126.00 or bigger.