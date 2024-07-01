Horse Racing Tips: Mason can steer us to winning 14/1 double on Monday
Alan Dudman starts the week at Pontefract and Windsor with a 14/115.00 Sportsbook multiple for Monday...
-
Late Arrival warming up to strike at Pontefract
-
Windsor selection takes a drop down in class and is overpriced
-
Alan Dudman has a 14/115.00 Monday double at Windsor and Pontefract
Pontefract - 16:15: Back Late Arrival
Late Arrival (Ire)
- J: Joanna Mason
- T: Michael & David Easterby
- F: 070-01362
A nice stiff 6f should play to the strengths of Late Arrival, and this looks a good opening today in the 16:15 at Pontefract for Mick Easterby's sprinter to get off the mark for the season.
The 7yo runs on his 47th career start this afternoon from top weight and the fact he's operating around a mark in the 60s proves that he is still rated to win - as he was off much higher in the past. Admittedly a long time ago.
He ran over C&D at the track in the spring - his first run of the season, and while he finished last, he wasn't beaten a long way in a much stronger race (0-85).
It was more like it last time at Thirsk behind an in-form Lord Abama, finishing off well from the pace on quick ground.
Jo Mason on is a massive plus, and she's 5-50 at Pontefract and a mere 1lb rise shouldn't hinder his chances.
Windsor - 17:45: Back Make It Easy
Make It Easy (Ire)
- J: Rowan Scott
- T: Nigel Tinkler
- F: 1793-2445
The opening 17:45 at Windsor is more akin to a greyhound betting market, and nothing can be ruled out, nor much ruled in amongst the six in the field.
Make It Easy at 4s however is one I'd give a little chance to as she's been in a some slightly stronger races this year.
Her handicap debut in a 0-85 at Newcastle in the spring was a fair effort, although not quite up to the level of the winner, but she ran well in second ahead of a filly now rated in the high 80s. Indeed, three of the field in that are now rated 80+.
She then bettered that form with an excellent fourth at York in a 0-90 on good ground - and she was only beaten 3L in a field of 17 over the far side, and she was left unchanged on 78 after that.
Since that Knavesmire run, she hasn't been able to get her head in front in two starts and ran poorly at Redcar last time. But she's down in class today in a race that looks very open.
Now read more tips for Monday from Daryl Carter
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +63.96pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +182.26pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: Three-timer beckons for Bethells Boy at Pontefract
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore: Los Angeles our number one in Irish Derby
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 Cash to land the money at Cartmel
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Back Little Queenie for Rockingham honours in Sunday double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Back Little Queenie for Rockingham honours in Sunday double