Daryl Carter's Tips: Three-timer beckons for Bethells Boy at Pontefract

Progressive youngster

On a hattrick bid

P/L update

There's very little for me to get stuck into on Monday, so just the sole selection from Pontefract is an unexposed, improving three-year-old who should relish a stiff stamina test.

Old Cock - 11/102.11 on the Betfair Sportsbook - was still showing signs of inexperience when landing the odds at Haydock last time. Still, he showed an excellent attitude to finish his race strongly despite coming from an unfavoured position off a steady gallop following a slow start. His slow start was not typical, and he left the impression that there was more to come.

He takes a small step up in class, but today's stiff 1m should prove right up his street. The form of his latest victory has worked out, with the third a subsequent winner. From the plum draw and a likely prominent position if breaking better than he did at Haydock, it's tough to see anything finishing stronger than him, and the hat trick beckons.

Savvy Exchange and Aviemore have both been a little weak at the finish, and Magnum Opus needs to bounce back from a poor effort at Sandown. However, he would be considered if he can repeat his Chelmsford performance from last November. Therefore, Colorada Dancer rates the chief threat, but his level of form only equates to a mid-70s performer, and he will need to take a large step forward.

The selection looks straightforward forward, and he caught the eye on his debut at Newcastle when fourth to Gunlock (85) and Midnite Storm (88) under minimal handling, having been denied a clear run. That debut effort gives good reason to think he is still well handicapped despite his recent six-pound rise from this rating of 83, and this looks like a good spot for him to score.

Back the selection at 11/102.11 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:45 Pontefract - Back Old Cock SBK 11/10

P/L Update

It's been a hell of a slog this month, and for that reason, I left myself with plenty to update on the P/L sheet. I left more than two weeks to input data, and it takes a hell of a long time, but I felt we were going a while between winners, and it's important not to let the previous results affect the next. Still, to my surprise, after a very good Saturday just gone, we have ended with a good profit.

Overall 2024 P/L

= + 76.04 ROI 12.81% To Advise prices

= + 62.9 10.60% To BSP

= + 4 Antepost

June

= +16.19pts ROI 13.38% To Advise prices

= -1.6 ROI -1.35% to BSP

June by day to advise prices and BSP

Saturdays have been the saviour in June, and the midweek has been a little rough. Here is June's breakdown by day.

Mon = +4.62 84% ROI +2.2 40.85% ROI

Tues = -7.1 -59.17% ROI -8.3 -69.26% ROI

Weds = -2.5 -17.24% ROI -2.3 -16.09% ROI

Thurs = -8.8 - 43% ROI -10.1 -49.4% ROI

Friday = +7.9 46.47% ROI -0.8 -4.53% ROI

Saturday = +38.7 122% ROI +35.3 111.99% ROI

Sunday -16.6 -83.33% ROI -17.6 -88% roi

Saturdays again this month have been excellent, and it's possibly the gap during the week in June that has made it feel like it's been a tough month. However, on the positive side, this is the first profitable June in the last three years. Highlights have included 28/1 Royal Ascot winner Soprano, Derby winner City Of Troy, Persica, Queen Of The Pride, and Al Shabab Storm.

Saturday's in 2024 read +77.36, with a 47% ROI to advised prices and +106, with a 64.43% ROI to BSP.

June by best course ROI

Epsom 304% ROI

Chester 300% ROI

Wetherby 162% ROI

Windsor 95% ROI

Craig Larvin--Things that are sure to happen, Taxes, death, and anything above two points wins from the dazzla. It was worth the wait, pal.

Craig and another follower commented on the bigger point staked bets over the years, so I thought it best to provide some data to support these points. The following statistics are for the last three years.

2 points =

Advised = +55.59 ROI 7.57%

BSP = -12.6 ROI -1.71%

3 points =

Advised = +97.5 ROI 95.59%

BSP = +107.6 105.51% ROI

4 points =

Advised = +16.7 ROI 59.64%

BSP = +11.9 ROI 42.52%

5 points (rare MAX) =

Advised = +26.25 ROI 175%

BSP = +14.8 ROI 98.94%

2024 By month advised prices

JAN = +29.38pts ROI 33.59%

FEB = -20.52pts ROI -33.37%

MARCH = +54.01pts ROI 50.25%

APRIL = -8.85pts ROI -7.11%

MAY = +5.83pts ROI 6.38%

JUNE = +16.19pts ROI 13.38%

2024 By month BSP prices

JAN = +9.5pts ROI 10.89%

FEB = -31.8pts ROI -51.73%

MARCH = +73.4pts ROI 68.32%

APRIL = -20pts ROI -16.06%

MAY = +33.4pts ROI 36.47%

JUNE = -1.6pts ROI -1.35%

Further P/L information is on request including the most profitable trainer/jockey or trainer/jockey combination and more.