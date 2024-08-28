Horse Racing Tips: Mahomes to put on a show for Musselburgh and Kempton 37/1 double

Drop in class to do the trick for Mahomes

Kempton could suit Mesaafi judged on sire stats

Alan Dudman has a 37/1 38.00 double across Musselburgh and Kempton

Mr Jetman was a selection yesterday for the column, and his trainer Grant Tuer from his four runners yesterday had two wins and third thirds, although Mr Jetman could have made it three with a smoother passage as he met trouble.

Tuer could be clicking into gear now and Showtime Mahomes is well handicapped from a mark of 66 to close here.

Musselburgh also suits as in two attempts here he has won both times.

I actually fancied him as an antepost selection for the Silver Trophy at Ripon last time - and that was worked against him as he was over the far side and met trouble, where as it paid to be stands' side as the winner and seven of the first eight were drawn high. Showtime Mahomes in two wasn't in the perfect pitch.

He also ran with credit at York earlier in the season in a 0-80, and like Ripon last time, today looks a substantial drop in class and the return to 7f looks a plus.

Recommended Bet Back Showtime Mahomes in the 16:35 Musselburgh SBK 15/4

Mesaafi is still chasing his first win and on ratings he isn't exactly progressing as he's dropped down a further 1lb from his latest effort at Bath and is now sitting on 72.

The run at Bath saw him wear cheekpieces for the first time over five-and-a-half furlongs, and I suspect he wasn't quite quick enough for that test of speed on fast ground considering he has raced over 7f before. The winner of that race Treacherous won for the first time in a year and travelled with far more fluency, more rainbow heeled than Mesaafi.

He did shape well at Kempton earlier this season over 7f in a Maiden and that ability to stay on might pay dividends here with the way Kempton is riding of late. We've seen plenty of runners get picked off late on with the surface riding like treacle.

His sire Exceed And Excel does well with runners at Kempton with a win record of 15% and placed at a decent 33%.

Recommended Bet Back Mesaafi in the 20:30 Kempton SBK 7/1