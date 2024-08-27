Alan Dudman Antepost Tips: Blue a storming Bullet bet at 9/2 for Saturday

Sandown trio of races priced on the Sportsbook

Two races from the Westwood take their place on the ITV cameras for Saturday with the Silver Cup 1m4f Handicap at 13:30 to start the card and the Beverley Bullet over the flying 5f.

With seven entered at the time of writing for the 1m4f race, it negates the option for an each-way play and also has the potential to cut up too, so it's a sit out job for me I'm afraid on that one.

The Bullet has 11 entered at the time of writing with Clarendon House top of the betting at 3/14.00, and he takes a big drop in grade - having finished out the back in the Nunthorpe last week - so his vogues haven't lasted long at the top table.

A pair of three-year-olds have entries and must have been heartened with Kerdos winning the race as a three-year-old last season to buck the trend in the race, and Blue Storm looks more than capable of taking a step up in class.

He won the Epsom Dash earlier in the season from 20 and a mark of 88 and he's now 11lb higher after a fine second at Ascot, and he's very much a sprinter on the rise with the weight advantage here.

We might have to wait for the draw and I am hoping the price doesn't disappear too rapidly from the 9/25.50 on offer on the Sportsbook currently.

I think he's a player due to the style of his win at Epsom, and watching the performance again this week, he really did tank through the race. The ground was good to soft on times that day, but he's not short of natural speed, and over the fastest 5f in town there, he recorded a 9.96 second furlong sectional.

He pulled away once that gaps came and as a three-year-old you hope they can start to bridge the gap. His owner David Lowe has a knack with these fast horses in building up sequences, and while we may need a bit of luck with the draw, I loved his natural speed at Epsom.

Indeed, out of 219 races at Beverley over 5f and 2536 runners, low has an 11% strike-rate against mid at 9%.

Likewise for fans of Staincliff, who at 10/111.00 is a filly who is hard to get a handle on for trainer Jack Channon.

She held in entry in a Group 3 earlier in the season, and she's rated 95 following just two three starts and the solitary one run this term - a wide margin win on the All-Weather.

The daughter of Advertise cost 200K and has a fast pedigree.

Recommended Bet Back Blue Storm in the Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes SBK 9/2

Three from Sandown priced up on the Sportsbook

The opening Sandown 13:50 Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap over 7f starts the Esher ball rolling, and the bang in-form Waiting All Night for Richard Spencer edges favouritism at 4/15.00 on the Sportsbook owing to a good season and win last time out.

Spencer has taken him to Newmarket on his last four starts so it will be interesting to see how he fares away from there - although Newmarket remains a mystery in terms of translating form.

However, it's worth noting Neil Callan has been booked, and when Spencer uses Callan they have a good strike-rate together at 5-20.

At nearly double those odds, Cuban Tiger at 9/110.00 had the potential early this year to rate better than a handicapper. He won over the 1m at Newcastle in the Listed Burradon Stakes in a fair time too, and the form looks even better now (give it enough time eh?) with the runner-up Sayedaty Sadaty now rated 110, and the third Orne rated 102 and has competed at Group 1 level.

Cuban Tiger met some trouble there, so he was worth more than the neck margin. But with that piece of form, and he did hold some big race entries, it's a flat out disappointment that has hasn't won since.

He was stuffed in the Britannia, but there were positive signs at Goodwood last time when finishing third in a race where he tried 7f for the first time. Sandown could suit him better and as a front-runner, a nice low draw for the weekend would be ideal.

At 9/110.00, he's a runner for me, especially with his mark dropping.

Recommended Bet Back Cuban Tiger in the 13:50 Sandown (Saturday) SBK 9/1

Buick for Crisford - but which one?

The other race that appeals at Sandown is the 15:00 Sky Bet For The Fans Handicap 1m2f race with a trio of three-figure horses in the line-up. Fifteen are entered as we speak (as of Tuesday), and I suspect come declaration time, the race will cut up down to 10 or 11.

William Buick has been booked for both Involvement and Victorious Street, and with both for Simon and Ed Crisford in charge of the pair of three-year-olds, keep on eye on what Buick chooses, and indeed if both run.

Involvement is shorter of the two in the market and priced at 9/25.50 on the Sportsbook, with Victorious Street at 10s. The former finished seventh in the Britannia and Crisford senior said after his win at Newmarket: "The Britannia didn't really play to his abilities but we've always held this horse in very high regard and I think he can keep improving."

My only problem here is that the yard's runners tend to go off a little shorter than they should.

You might note Martyn Meade's name on the card with Sierra Blanca, and you'd be forgiven for thinking Meade wasn't training anymore.

He's had just seven runners this year and Sierra Blanca has switched a few times since wining a Maiden for Aidan O'Brien in 2022. That came on heavy, so there's a doubt with a dry week, and a doubt on current form as he's barely been seen in two years, and much like the trainer, has virtually gone missing.

Send for Eddie Shoestring.

Wonder Legend is another who potentially looked decent for James Ferguson last year, although that was more of a visual take winning at Doncaster in soft conditions back in the spring of 2023 over 1m2f. The time wasn't particularly impressive, nor the pace, and since then has been seen just three times.

His sole run this year was behind Maghlaak at Goodwood with the headgear on and first since being gelded, and ran accordingly with his drift in the market and was near last.

He's at 14/115.00 on a recovery mission while James Webb for Sir Michael Stoute has plenty to prove for me as he has struggled to win a Maiden.

Blake deserves to be towards the top of the betting at 7/24.50, and it's always heartwarming to see Peter Chapple-Hyam with not only a runner, but a player in the race. He's very much the forgotten man of racing who I have plenty of time for.

His unexposed Blake needs soft ground, though, or certainly has showed a preference for it, so it would be unwise to recommended a bet with the dry forecast for the week.