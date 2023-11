Russell 33% at Hexham this term

Rocco Storm will relish the heavy in the north

Alan Dudman picks 11/4 3.70 and 4/1 4.80 chances on Friday

No. 6 Dangan Cloud (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Tom Creen was a single winner for the column yesterday returning a BSP of 2.21, thus chiselling out the smallest of profits at Segdefield and we remain in the north for once again testing ground - this time at Hexham.

Dangan Cloud goes for Lucinda Russell in the 13:00 Mares' race, and these mares' hurdles are never the strongest in terms of depth and she shaped well on her debut recently.

She finished second over C&D to Olly Murphy's Minella Cloud last month, and the winner was odds-on and looks a fair prospect for staying races.

Dangan Cloud raced up with the pace throughout but a couple of messy jumps towards to the end (at three and two out) put paid to her chances.

However, she coped with the ground well on that occasion and the fact Russell started her out over 2m4f at Hexham means she could be every inch a stayer, and I seem to not be alone as the 10/34.33 price went this morning into 11/43.70 on the Sportsbook.

She's back against her own sex and she does have a 3m winner in her pedigree. The trainer is also 5-15 at the track this year at 33%.

No. 2 Rocco Storm (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Danny Brooke

Jockey: Henry Brooke

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 97

Rocco Storm had drifted this morning on the Sportsbook from 5/23.50 to 4/14.80, but that doesn't put me off backing the 8yo to follow up his Sedgefield victory last time.

That did come off a mark of 97 over fences, and he's rated the same switching to hurdles this afternoon, but he's proven in heavy ground, indeed, it's vital to him as he loves the mud splashing around. He'll certainly get that at Hexham.

With form at 2m3f and the potential to go up in trip even further, the testing 2m shouldn't be a problem with his stamina.

One Step Up is the favourite at 4/14.80 for a first start in handicap company, but I am not so sure about his mark of 98 considering he has been well beaten in three runs to date.

