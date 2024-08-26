Horse Racing Tips: Love the chances of Summer in Epsom Monday 10/1 double

Trainer in red hot form at 50% going into Monday

Course winner to go off from the front again in Amateur Derby

Alan Dudman's two tips come from Epsom

Quite how Firebird didn't win at Naas yesterday as the best bet is a mystery. She hit 1.11/10 in-running and was pipped by a horse on the line by a whisker who was a BSP 98.42, but was nearside, and there was a huge disadvantage in being where Firebird was on the track and the draw bias done for us.

The seconds seem to be mounting up.

Hopefully we can get off the mark with Summer Of Love at Epsom on Monday, unfortunately the 15/82.88 has come and gone on the Sportsbook, and she's now at 5/42.25, but she really ought to be winning this.

The 4yo dropped back to 7f from 1m at Doncaster on her latest run and the keen part of her racing cost her at the end and was done at 1.162/13 in-play despite travelling ever so well. Indeed, the race earned an A+ sectional rating and she was a tad unlucky as she started out wide and saw plenty of daylight - which is never ideal for a keen-going type.

She tried Royal Ascot but ran poorly in the Kensington Palace, but she caught the eye at Kempton in June with the manner of her victory.

At the moment, all of her best starts and performances have come on the All-Weather, but she still looks a good prospect and looks better than her mark of 89 - she could be in lightly here.

Her trainer Saeed bin Suroor has a good strike-rate at Epsom too with a win rate of 23% and a placed record of 37% and in the last 14 days he's ticking along at 50% with 3-6.

Recommended Bet Back Summer Of Love SBK 5/4

The Amateur Riders' Derby presents the chance for Gordon Grey to tick off another at Epsom, as he landed the Ladies' Derby under Megan Jordan in a catch me if you can performance, as he bounced out and made all to win by over 3L.

That came off a lowly mark of 69, but he couldn't have won any easier on good ground, and while a mark of 76 and a rise of 7lb is fully justified, he simply looks a better horse around here judged on that win, as that was his only try at the course.

Eireann Cagney takes over and he's a pretty experienced rider and has seven wins this season from 33 rides at 21%, but has also finished second three times and third on eight occasions.

He also warmed up with a win at Ffos Las recently.

Good ground and 1m4f are the best conditions for Gordon Grey, and while it took a while for him to register his first win, and 76 requires a near personal best, making the running today makes him the bet.

Recommended Bet Back Gordon Grey SBK 4/1