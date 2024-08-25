Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Bank Holiday Monday include 20/1 Epsom tip

Coiled can break his maiden at Chepstow

Well-handicapped St Denis's Well can exploit low hurdles mark

Soldier's Heart the value bet in the Ripon's feature

Circus Act can outrun her odds

Step up in trip could bring out the best in Capote's Dream

Eve Johnson Houghton saddles Coiled, a gelded son of Coulsty, who is still searching for his maiden victory but had been performing consistently well before finishing down the field at 100/1101.00 in a valuable juvenile sprint at Newbury.

He finished second to Hettie Jack in a Goodwood selling race in June, with I Love Dad, a horse who had shown snippets of form before disappointing at Kempton, in third. In five of his six starts to date, he has finished among the first three, and now on handicap debut from a mark of 67, he has the ability to go close.

In the hands of Charlie Bishop on his seventh start, Coiled can finally break his maiden at the seventh time of asking. He could be suited by ground with some ease in it, considering his sire has a good record with his progeny on softer surfaces, whilst his dam, Rise Up Lotus, was a winner on good to soft.

At odds of 7/24.50, Coiled is worth siding with in this 5f contest.

Recommended Bet Back Coiled in 14:25 Chepstow SBK 7/2

Six-year-old gelding St Denis's Well is seeking a fifth career success, a second over hurdles, as he returns over timber for the first time since fifth at Limerick last December. Rated 120 over fences, a low mark of 91 over hurdles puts him in with an excellent chance of making the frame here under Keith Donoghue, given the switch back to the smaller obstacles isn't a negative.

Trained by Ian Patrick Donoghue, the gelding has been out of his depth in two recent runs in staying races over fences, including when behind the likes of 141-rated Hurricane Georgie, 156-rated Easy Game, and 150-rated Janidil when sent off at odds of 66/167.00 at Galway. He can fare better in calmer waters here, and can return to the form he had previously shown earlier in the year when a three-time winner from January to March.

He won a novice chase at Down Royal in March over a shorter trip on softer ground, beating 118-rated chaser Donacheady Gale, who was a neck second to Favori De Champdou in a Limerick Grade Three on his subsequent run, in convincing fashion, with recent Galway winner Neveradullmoment in third. That represents a good formline, and he is well-handicapped if able to transfer his chasing form to hurdling.

There is plenty of rain forecast which could have an impact on ground conditions, with any ease in the ground likely to be in St Denis's Well's favour given his best performances have been in testing conditions. He's lightly raced on decent ground however, and there isn't enough evidence to suggest it would be a disadvantage.

He has enough ability to exploit this low mark over hurdles, regardless of the ground conditions, and he can have a part to play in this two-and-a-quarter-mile contest at odds of 10/34.33.

Recommended Bet Back St Denis's Well in 14:30 Downpatrick SBK 10/3

A course-and-distance winner when making a successful step back up to 6f at the track earlier this month, Soldier's Heart returns to familiar surroundings and can record back-to-back wins now up in class.

The son of Havana Grey finished second to Al Qudra on debut, a Charlie Appleby-trained colt who fetched 425,000gns as a yearling and has since won the Listed Pat Eddery Stakes, the form of which has been franked since by New Century, a subsequent Listed winner, plus Chancellor and Brian, both winners since. Al Quadra also finished fifth in the Group Two Coventry Stakes, a neck behind Gimcrack Stakes winner Cool Hoof Luke, with Cowardofthecounty, a subsequent Group Three winner, and the Convivial winner, Angelo Buonarroti, further behind.

Soldier's Heart then showed plenty of promise to win his maiden in convincing fashion at Goodwood, justifying short odds of 4/111.36 to win by three-and-three-quarter-lengths. He was a slightly disappointing eight in the Group Three Molecomb Stakes, failing to show his usual zest and fading as the race developed. Much better than that performance suggested, he was able to bounce back well with victory over Line Of Force at Ripon, appearing more comfortable over the extra furlong on slower ground as opposed to the rapid test at Goodwood.

Conditions should perfectly suit the colt on his return to the scene of his recent win, and he is value at odds of 10/34.33 considering the short price of favourite Shadow Army. The favourite has shown a good level of form in four starts to date, but could only manage thirteenth when 4/15.00 in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes and, although the form of his second in a Chantilly Group Two has been franked, and he's down in class from his appearance in the Group One Phoenix Stakes, he faces stiff opposition in Soldier's Heart, plus other unexposed types.

It could be worth keeping the faith in the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Soldier's Heart, who should have more to show as he keeps developing and can land a race of this nature.

Recommended Bet Back Soldier's Heart in 15:12 Ripon SBK 10/3

Circus Act has only recorded one win in her career so far, but she has often made the frame at enticing odds, and once finished fifth in a Cheltenham Grade Three. Disappointing when sixth of seven in a claiming hurdle at Sligo when last seen, she can bounce back now back up in trip.

If she can return to the form of her fourth at Ballinrobe when 20/121.00 on her penultimate start, under 3lb claimer Danny Gilligan on that occasion, she holds strong claims of making the frame once again. She travelled into the race well, making smooth progress from the rear of the field to make her challenge, but forced wide and was unable to lay a glove on the runaway leader, and eventual winner, Kilashee, who landed her third successive victory that day. Although she didn't quicken in the closing stages, she kept on, and returning to that trip of 2m6f should suit here.

Gavin Brouder claims 5lb aboard the James Nash-trained mare, who can spring a surprise at a price of 14/115.00, holding each-way claims at the least.

Recommended Bet Back Circus Act E/W in 15:40 Downpatrick SBK 14/1

Seven-year-old Capote's Dream is 7lbs below his last winning mark, when beating Antiphon by a neck at Windsor twelve months ago. He often runs well at this time of year and can return to form now upped in trip to 7f. Having run predominantly over 6f in recent years, the extra furlong could benefit the experienced gelding at this stage in his career. He has been staying on well in recent starts, despite struggling to make the frame, and the extended trip could just allow him to make more of an impression.

Trained by Tom Ward, Capote's Dream has Sean Levey in the saddle, who partnered him to his last victory, and he was able to show he still retains ability on his opening run of the season at Windsor. With a slight ease in conditions, plus the extra furlong, the gelding could be ready to return to the winners' enclosure, but holds each-way claims at the least from a handy mark of 70.

He was rated 92 at his peak, and has been able to win from a much higher rating in the past, including from a mark of 88. Whilst he may not be at that level currently, he is still capable of holding his own at a higher level, as shown when second twice in higher class handicaps last summer, at Goodwood on both occasions.

At a price of 20/121.00, Capote's Dream represents value, and can bounce back to form.