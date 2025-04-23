Horse Racing Tips: Alan Dudman has a Gowran double that pays at over 300/1!

Course form and heavy going a plus for opening selection

Master Builder couldn't give us a winning double yesterday to go with City Delight's win, and although our selection hit an in-running of low 1.684/6 that masked a fine front-running ride by the winner. Another first-second for the column gives us a bit of form for the week although on my records, that's now 12 one-twos for me this year. It feels even worse when they trade so short.

On with Wednesday at Gowran and this 17:07 7f Handicap could be a shock to the system with plenty coming from the All-Weather, as the prospect of a testing evening in the ground makes this race as unpredictable as you can get. The description was given as officially heavy this morning.

On the flip side, the allure of the five places with the Sportsbook points me towards Lisabetta - who has winning form both at Gowran Park and on heavy.

She was a scorer back in 2023 over 9f and hit a high in-running of 60.059/1, although granted it was a poor race as she was rated just 41 at the time. She's off 47 here which tells the story of the race but there are six below her in the weights and a batch rated just 40 - so this will not take a lot of winning.

However, she goes well at Gowran and her wins include one over 1m1f (as mentioned) in heavy at 40/141.00, plus a CD win in June 2021.

She's a massive price here at 22/123.00 and she'll stay well and while stall 18 is hardly a big plus, but she did win from 15 over 9f.

Recommended Bet Back Lisabetta in the 17:05 at Gowran Park E/W five places SBK 22/1





Bishopton would be the obvious choice following a string of seconds and thirds but the market won't miss him and he has raced on heavy just once, albeit finishing third.

With five places again I am going to take a big chance on the Michael Mulvaney Ribee. He outran his odds in March at 200/1201.00 finishing fifth in a Maiden at Naas won by Noel Meade's Rowdy Yeats, who was rated 91 at the time. The first four home included a Ger Lyons' Juddmonte horse and Aidan O'Brien's Mississippi River, and the fourth Iron Fist holds a rating of 87.

Now, that run might be a complete fluke but it was heavy ground on that occasion and he did stay on in the testing conditions having met trouble over the far rail.

I can see the 1m suiting him and is worth another chance having run down the field over CD at Gowran last time in a maiden in yielding conditions.

He has a pretty good pedigree from a Dubawi dam and Ribchester and the sire has a 14% strike-rate on UK runners in soft or heavy compared to just 9% from good to firm to good to soft.

There's hope he might just suit heavy and a mark of 69 on that Naas run is interesting - but he needs to prove it's no fluke.

Recommended Bet Back Ribee in the 18:42 at Gowran Park E/W five places SBK 14/1

Recommended Bet Back Wednesday's Gowran Park double E/W SBK 344/1



