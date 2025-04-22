Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Menuisier has a strong hand for Epsom in Tuesday double

Trainer David Menuisier
Trainer David Menuisier runs City Of Delight and Master Builder today

Epsom's first meeting of the season is the highlight for Tuesday and Alan Dudman has two tips in the big handicaps of the afternoon...

  • City & Suburban and Great Metropolitan the two feature Epsom handicaps

  • Menuisier 19% strike-rate at the track

  • Alan Dudman has two tips for Tuesday in a 9/110.00 Sportsbook double 

Epsom - 14:45: Back City Of Delight @ 5/23.50

The charming David Menuisier struck with Metaverse on Monday which was his only runner on the Kempton card and the yard have good claims to take both of the feature handicaps at Epsom this afternoon.

City Of Delight won at the Lincoln meeting at Doncaster last month and that performance might be worth upgrading as he conceded first run to Magico, who swooped down the outside with a burst, while City Of Delight was buried in midfield and when looking for the first move was a bit short of room but he stayed on very strongly. Although the commentator was calling him City Of Light, and he would have hacked up as a former Godolphin star. 

He reopposes Magico today but he's in here off a low weight and with five wins from seven turf starts, his progression might not be halted.

The four-year-old was progressive last term with a hatful of wins, and while he has some winning form on soft conditions, his best appears to be on good and good to firm and conditions will suit him today.

The trainer has a good strike-rate too at Epsom with 19% win and 41% placed.

Recommended Bet

Back City Of Delight in the 14:45 at Epsom

SBK5/2

Epsom - 15:20: Back Master Builder @ 2/13.00

The Menuisier double can hopefully clock in with Master Builder, a horse I had plenty of time for last term as he landed a good 1m6f Handicap at Haydock last season and looked a strong stayer.

Subsequently he finished third in soft at York on his next start in a very messy race, and was also third at York in the Melrose two months previously, so that's established staying form and the winner Tabletalk, has since finished second on his seasonal reappearance in the Group 3 John Porter, so there's no reason to doubt that form at all. 

The grey was second on his debut as a three-year-old last term (didn't race as a juvenile) so there's hope he'll be fine fresh and for his first start of the season and I do not have too many misgivings with the drop back down to 1m4f here as conditions won't be a problem as he seems adaptable.

William Buick rode him to win at Haydock at last term and rides today, and Buick has a 19% strike-rate riding for the trainer.

Recommended Bet

Back Master Builder in the 15:20 at Epsom

SBK2/1
Recommended Bet

Back Tuesday's double at Epsom

SBK9/1

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99
Lady Manzor 10.29
Mayo County 6.4
Puturhandstogether 13.71
Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41
Stumptown 4.07
Jordans (place) 3.30
Below The Radar (place) 3.7
Westmorian 3.46
Reginald Charles 2.04
Old Cowboy (place) 3.17
Green Team 3.23
Ash Wednesday 3.95
Midnightattheoasis 5.00
Kitaro Kich 11.73
City Of Delight 11.5

April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3
Push The Button (place) 4.53
Happygolucky (place) 2.31
Iroko (place) 2.87
Bubble Gum 2.81
Billy McGarry 6.08
Moon Over Miami 3.05
Persica 4.19

Now read more tips and previews for Tuesday's racing here!

Recommended bets

