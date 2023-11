No. 2 (12) Little Keilee (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Ciaran Murphy, Ireland

Jockey: S. McCullagh

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 67

I've been waiting for Little Keilee to come out again after last week's effort and I have been granted my wish as she is being turned out again rather swiftly.

Rather interestingly, she was a drifter seven days ago, but this morning she was backed from 6/16.80 into 9/25.30 on the Sportsbook and she looks to have a great chance to get her head in front on Wednesday.

I put her up in last week's column over 1m and she was travelling better than anything out wide but met trouble late on and was squeezed when she was gaining ground.

She is down to 7f today, and the trip should suit her better considering she does go with a bit of pace. Off an unchanged mark on 67, she'll certainly travel well and even her wide draw in 12 could turn out to be a positive.

Trainer Ciaran Murphy has also booked Scott McCullagh - who is able to claim 3lb.

Back Little Keilee @ 9/25.30 Bet now

No. 3 (1) Smullen's Pride (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 22 Trainer: J. J. Feane, Ireland

Jockey: H. J. Horgan

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 68

At least we should have all bases covered on the draw front this afternoon, with the first selection out wide and the second pick drawn in one.

Smullen's Pride was seen last month in heavy ground at Down Royal over 5f but was hampered in that, and we can put a line through that run with a 1lb lower mark as she returns to the All-Weather.

She seems to act on the surface judged from a small cluster of efforts including her second last winter in a 5f Maiden.

The 3yo is unexposed around here and while she has tried 6f, a nice stiff 5f will suit her well and she's another with an apprentice booked today with Hugh Horgan able to claim 7lb.

Back Smullen's Pride @ 9/25.30 Bet now