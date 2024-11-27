Horse Racing Tips: Keep the faith with Swango in Dundalk 66/1 double
Roxhill Roise was a BSP 7.18 single winner for Alan Dudman yesterday and he tackles two of the Dundalk handicaps on Wednesday in his latest multiple...
-
Nikki Swango drawn well and handicapped to win
-
Lorr's Girl stayed on from a long way back last time
-
Alan Dudman picks out a big price 66/167.00 double on Wednesday
Dundalk - 14:18: Back Nikki Swango @ 13/27.50
The 7f Handicap looks as open as you can get at Dundalk and while we went close with Nikki Swango as a tip for the column last week with her second, she remains well treated and makes the list again.
She had previously collected a row of hallowed zeros in her form, so it was good to see her bounce back last time when just behind Finsceal Annie, but not a lot went her way as she missed the break and was short of room in the closing stages.
It was remarkable she got as close as she did as she was stone last turning for home, but in the middle part of the race she ran the quickest sectionals and another stride she wins.
A rise of 4lbs keeps her on the lenient side and considering her second last time was her second appearance for Ado McGuinness, he's the sort of trainer that can conjure up victories with well handicapped runners.
Plus she's drawn in one - a quicker beginning will clearly help as runners tend to migrate over the far side these days at the track.
Dundalk - 15:25: Back Lorr's Girl @ 8/19.00
We've got an 8/19.00 shot here for the 15:25 in Lorr's Girl and as one of a trio of three-year-olds here is capable of a little better.
She finished fourth last time in a race won by Shoot To Kill - who dominated from the front and ended up down the centre ahead of the second and third who were also prominently ridden.
Lorr's Girl fared best of those held-up and had a lot of ground to make up on the inside.
That was her first run after a 53-day break and she's surprisingly been lowered 1lb to 51. It's not a great race and Lorr's Girl, who has shown her best form to date on turf, is at least unexposed on the All-Weather.
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +45.27pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +185.73pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
