Alan Dudman's Antepost Tips: 12/1 and 16/1 punts for two big chases

Friday and Saturday priced up on the Sportsbook

Irish raider appeals each-way for Newbury

Alan Dudman has tips for Coral Gold Cup and Rehearsal Chase for Saturday

Coral Gold Cup Meeting begins on Friday

The two-day Coral Gold Cup meeting across Friday and Saturday takes the bulk of the copy for this week with two of the Friday races priced up on the Sportsbook and six in total on the Sportsbook for Saturday including the Fighting Fifth and the Rehearsal Chase.

Newbury we have to be looking at soft ground while the forecast looks a bit kinder in terms of rain in the north east.

The Coral John Francome Novices' Chase (Grade 2) contest at 13:55 on Friday promises to be a pearler of a race and Caldwell Potter at 7/24.50 obviously stands out as an eye-catching entry for Paul Nicholls, who also has Captain Teague in the race as the 9/43.25 favourite.

It's not often a novice would be so deep, so we can hope all (or most run) and be sure to read Paul Nicholls' column ahead of the weekend to find out who goes.

Away from the higher profile runners the 10/111.00 is worth monitoring this week with Bugise Seagull for Charlie Longsdon. While not recommending a bet as the race does have the potential to cut up with trainers having more than one ace up their sleeve, the price looks a little too big for a horse who was third in a Grade 1 as a novice hurdler and promises more over fences.

He's fit too after a return behind Jonjo's Johnnywho at Carlisle, and that could work out to be a good piece of form.

If Caldwell Potter runs I suspect the hoopla around him might dictate the price as he's already got winning top level form in the book as a hurdler. It's an eagerly awaited chase, stable and seasonal debut.

Crying out for a Stayers' Hurdle contender

Dashel Drasher is the last bastion of the old guard in the staying ranks for one final swing at 11 years of age in a division that has been doom laden for some time and he will be bidding for a repeat win in the Coral Long Distance Hurdle (Grade 2) at 15:05 on Friday.

He's 6/17.00 on the Sportsbook for a retention of the crown, but he ran at the weekend at Ascot so I can't see that happening.

From an ante-post point of view it's difficult as five of the 12 all have run in the past week - so it could have been a case of trainer's having postponement worries on their minds.

The division is crying out for some young blood to inculcate some adventure and Olly Murphy's Strong Leader is a likely candidate, but he's 13/82.63 for a reason.

Crambo was ninth in the Stayers' at Cheltenham in March and tailed off at Aintree subsequently so he's on his first run of the season and he's a horse who goes well fresh and he's an obvious one in opposition, but for the column I try to refrain from tipping 13/82.63 and 2/13.00 market leaders.

Langer Dan is third in the betting at 6s, but as the great film director Walter Baggett said: "Don't let light in on the magic" - and Langer Dan's magic is away from winter.

Crambo off a break would be the way I would sway.

Harty to break hearts of others at Newbury

If you like your staying chasers, Saturday is a zinger of a day with the Coral Gold Cup and the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle, although I must admit I was slightly worried about the numbers for the Newbury showpiece.

We have an Irish challenge from familiar foes Henry De Bromhead and Willie Mullins and a French challenge from Noel George - who was upbeat and bullish about the chances of General En Chef this week by saying he'll come there swinging. Flattery is the yoke that makes us ardent is how it went in George Sand's classic French novel Indiana, and that's some piece of flattery by George.

I like it.

The French have never won the race and he's a 12/113.00 shot to do so, while Mullins' Horantzau d'Airy is a touch shorter at 10s. One suspects wily Willie could run his 55th string here and have a chance, and the time of writing he's already taken the prize money at Sedgefield. Give us a chance Willie.

In terms of a bet, I do like the profile of Eddie Harty's Grandero Bello at 16/117.00. A lightly-raced CV is never a bad thing for a race of this nature and he's got a fair weight from 147 - he could yet improve.

His return last month at Galway was a winning one over 2m7f and while it was a miserable day and filthy weather, he wasn't distracted a jot and I thought his stamina really kicked in during the closing stages and he jumped the two quick fences in succession just before the run for home well.

Official going details gave the turf description as "soft", but times suggested it was more "heavy" and it bodes well for him to step up in distance again.

He has form as a novice in Graded company which reads well from last season and as always, the Irish novices look stronger than the home ones, and with that in mind he's a potential improver and is certainly built like an old-fashioned Hennessy type.

With four places I am happy going with him each-way on the Sportsbook at 16/117.00.

Recommended Bet Back Grandero Bello in the 15:00 Newbury (Saturday) SBK 16/1

Rehearsal Chase for Ellisons before another Eider shot

Over to Newcastle for the ITV Rehearsal Chase at 15:20, and a contest as a prelude to the Eider is always one I've enjoyed, albeit the latter can be a brute in a harsh winter.

Groundwise it could be tricky so I am treading carefully as at the time of writing Newcastle were "good" with a 7.5 going stick reading and watering.

Top weight Sam Brown is entered for Newbury's feature but is half the price for Newcastle, and fellow veteran Elvis Mail will also have plenty of weight.

I can see the argument for Neon Moon at 6/17.00 with his win at Chepstow in the Native River Chase and good ground, or watered good ground shouldn't hold any fears. However, my own punting rules mean I very rarely if ever back a David Pipe runner, purely as I find him difficult to read.

He may well say the same about my columns. I always am apprehensive as a doe trying to tip a winner from that yard.

Marble Sands will be fine with good ground and he's fit from winning at Carlisle over 2m4f last time - and he survived a blunder two out to rally and forge home. On that run he should stay although his overall profile isn't the most convincing over 3m, and you need to stay all day at Newcastle.

So it's down to local lad Brian Ellison with Anglers Crag - a nine-year-old set for his first run of the season and an Eider Chase winner from 126 last term.

Will this be a prep for another tilt? We pay 12/113.00 to find out.

Anglers has a good record fresh and the price looks too big - as his wins have come from 255 days, 325 days, and 320 days. Those are not bad stats to go to war with on Saturday.

He really surprised me last term winning over 3m at Market Rasen and Musselburgh - both speedy circuits and he thrashed a field at Musselburgh with a good stamina kick at the end.

Both were good to soft and with watering, and if the watering again takes the sting out of the ground, he's a horse who has acted on good to soft so should be fine.

He hit 19.537/2 in-running when winning the Eider Chase last term and remember, he was a really progressive horse en route to that victory and improved about 30lb and still could be ahead of his mark.