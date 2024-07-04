Horse Racing Tips: Keep Geoff and Albert on our side for Thursday double

Impressive Chepstow winnner can defy 10lb hike

Haydock pick a huge eye-catcher last time

Alan Dudman has two lightly-raced handicappers to follow

I have been impressed with young Sean Dylan Bowen, and while I was on the wrong side of him last month when he completely outrode Jim Crowley in a finish against my selection, the column was on the right side of him at Newcastle last week with the win of Elrajmm - and it was noteworthy that William Haggas used him.

He is on Albert Cee here, and the horse absolutely hosed up last time at Chepstow and has a 10lb whack for that now up to 85, but I think he is still worth keeping onside.

The Chepstow win came under Bowen and was a first start for trainer James Owen since leaving Peter Chapple-Hyam. And while I was a bit gutted Chapple-Hyam lost a few of the horses with the owner, sentiment aside keeps me interested.

The return to a sounder surface really suited him as previously in the winter he was beaten at Newmarket on heavy.

He has tried 7f before, but he looks best at this trip and can carry on his good work from last time.

Recommended Bet Back Albert Cee SBK 4/1

The Haydock 16:45 over 7f may be a mere 0-70, but some of the three-year-olds are in form and plenty should improve here, and Geofin takes the eye at 4s for Geoff Oldroyd.

Campaigned over 5f and 6f last term as a 2yo he got off the mark at the fourth attempt at Newcastle, and with the way he finished there, we can have hope he should stay the 7f today - his second try at the trip.

He may be a little quirky, and has the worn the visor previously, but he was a big eye-catcher at York last time. In fact, eye-catcher doesn't really do it justice, as he flew home from an absolute mile back.

The selection appeared completely detached going into the straight, but once let loose, he picked plenty off. In a big field, they were all over the track at York, and Project Geofin went for an inside run, was checked, went to the centre, was checked, and then finally got the gap before it was too late.

It was no surprise that three of his last four furlongs were the quickest, and he should see out the 7f on that evidence well.

This also represents a drop in class from York and that 0-80 from last time.

Recommended Bet Back Project Geofin SBK 4/1