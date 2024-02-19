- Trainer: Peter Niven
- Jockey: Ryan Sexton
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 8lbs
- OR: 54
Horse Racing Tips: Keep an eye on Northbound again for Monday double
Alan Dudman is back after a short break and heads to Wolverhampton for Monday night's card...
-
Alan Dudman returns for Monday and Wolverhampton
-
Northbound drifting again this morning
-
Jacquelina holds good claims in the finale
Wolverhampton - 20:00: Back Northbound
Northbound was one of my selections for the column 11 days ago and he ran a fine race to get third, although I wasn't exactly confident at the time when seeing the alarming drift from around 5/16.00 to a BSP of 30.
He hit 5/16.00 in-running, and travelled ever so well at Newcastle over 7f. Not a lot in that race went right for him either, as he was certainly disadvantaged from a hold-up ride. He was a long way off the pace, which was far from ideal considering the first and second made the running and sat handy.
The 6yo was also placed over the far side, but he looked ahead of his mark in this low grade.
He drops down slightly in class here, and he will surely have enough speed to handle the switch to a faster circuit this evening, although the draw could be better.
A price of around 7/18.00 this morning looks a little too big considering his latest run and he is certainly weighted to be a force.
Wolverhampton - 20:30: Back Jacquelina
Money for Jacquelina this morning was a positive for the 20:30, and she's a similar sort of price too at 5/16.00 to give us a decent price double.
The 5yo has placed four times from her 15 starts on the All-Weather and finished second last time over CD with a fair effort behind Darlo Pride.
She also ran well in third at Lingfield last month from a prominent ride, and she handled the sprint in the closing stages well there.
Jacquelina has made the running before and she is due a handicap victory at this sort of level.
*Click here for Daryl Carter's tips for Monday
Alan Dudman's P and L since Multiples column inception
Multiples 2021 to present: +78.67pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +162.19pts
FREE BET EVERY WEEKEND UNTIL CHELTENHAM
Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.