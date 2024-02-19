Horse Racing Tips: Keep an eye on Northbound again for Monday double

Alan Dudman returns for Monday and Wolverhampton

Northbound drifting again this morning

Jacquelina holds good claims in the finale

No. 7 (9) Northbound (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Peter Niven

Jockey: Ryan Sexton

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 54

Northbound was one of my selections for the column 11 days ago and he ran a fine race to get third, although I wasn't exactly confident at the time when seeing the alarming drift from around 5/16.00 to a BSP of 30.

He hit 5/16.00 in-running, and travelled ever so well at Newcastle over 7f. Not a lot in that race went right for him either, as he was certainly disadvantaged from a hold-up ride. He was a long way off the pace, which was far from ideal considering the first and second made the running and sat handy.

The 6yo was also placed over the far side, but he looked ahead of his mark in this low grade.

He drops down slightly in class here, and he will surely have enough speed to handle the switch to a faster circuit this evening, although the draw could be better.

A price of around 7/18.00 this morning looks a little too big considering his latest run and he is certainly weighted to be a force.

Back Northbound @ 7/18.00 Bet here

No. 7 (5) Jacquelina (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Phil McEntee

Jockey: Josephine Gordon

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 54

Money for Jacquelina this morning was a positive for the 20:30, and she's a similar sort of price too at 5/16.00 to give us a decent price double.

The 5yo has placed four times from her 15 starts on the All-Weather and finished second last time over CD with a fair effort behind Darlo Pride.

She also ran well in third at Lingfield last month from a prominent ride, and she handled the sprint in the closing stages well there.

Jacquelina has made the running before and she is due a handicap victory at this sort of level.

Back Jacquelina @ 5/16.00 Bet here