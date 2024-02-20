Horse Racing Tips: Jefferson and Pauling to net a Tuesday double

Jefferson and Hamilton good Rasen strike-rate

Newcomer for Pauling appeals to oppose fav

Alan Dudman has 2/1 3.00 and 5/2 3.50 selections

No. 4 Lavida Adiva (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Ruth Jefferson

Jockey: Jamie Hamilton

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 112

Ruth Jefferson's late father Malcolm won this race in 2016 with Card Game when Jamie Hamilton was a conditional, and with Hamilton on Lavida Adiva, I am hoping it all aligns for the yard's runner today.

The 5yo mare is one of the unexposed runners on the card at Market Rasen and she looks to have a fair mark of 112 for her first start in a handicap.

She bolted up by 25L at Catterick just after Christmas in a mares' novice, although the wide margin win masked the fact a closer in the race fell at the last to leave Lavida Adiva clear - but she jumped ever so well under a front-running ride.

The selection finished third again at Catterick last month, but that looked a decent run and probably a step up in terms of form against a Donald McCain unexposed winner and a Jonjo O'Neill well backed favourite who has since ran in decent company and rated 121.

The soft ground is very much a plus today and she looks the type ideal for 2m4f here and will stay further in time.

Hamilton has a good record here this season with 5-22 at 22% with Jefferson 2-6 this season at the course at 33%.



No. 4 No Questions Asked (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Ben Jones

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Trainer Ben Pauling enjoyed a good weekend and it will be interesting to see how his newcomer No Questions Asked goes in the market today for his debut and my radar has certainly been twanged with this.

It's a while since I tipped in a Bumper race, and I have never been averse to one, although I realise these races aren't for everyone, but No Questions Asked was second favourite this morning at 85/403.10 just behind the Fergal O'Brien Heart Over Head.

The selection has been off for a long time - 688 days from a PTP win in fact in 2022 and he was subsequently purchased for 50k at the Goffs Aintree Sale in the spring that year.

His sire is Ask - a good influence for stamina and Pauling is 7-22 from his bumper runners this year at 22%.

