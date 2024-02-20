Daryl Carter's Tips: 13/2 Time for Mumbo Jumbo to put it all together

Cheek-pieces could be the answer for Mumbo Jumbo

Return to Taunton a positive

Better than the bare result at Lingfield last time

No. 2 Mumbo Jumbo (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Joe Anderson

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 117

Mumbo Jumbo - 13/27.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - shaped better than the bare result at Lingfield last time, travelling strongly until his stamina gave out over the marathon trip of 3m5f and back down in distance on a more speed favouring track he could be the answer to a poor race.

He has been frustrating to back. He is a 14-race maiden with form to reverse with Enjoy Your Life. Still, the return to Taunton, where he ran so promisingly last season, clocking his best speed figure, fitting the cheek-pieces for the first time, along with heavy ground and the seven-pound swing, might enable him to do so.

Joe Anderson's claim of five pounds will help in today's conditions, and while he is no good thing, many of his rivals have questions to answer themselves. Airtothethrone looks short enough at the head of the betting off 71 days since a heavy fall and on the back of a wind operation.

Enjoy Your Life looked out on his feet the last twice on deep ground, and his best work has come on a sound surface while Not At Present is interestingly re-fitted with the cheek-pieces, but how much ability he retains is up for debate, and he can race lazily at times.

Still, Not A Present is the biggest danger, and I must admit I was tempted to back both, but the Sportsbook is ducking the Ben Pauling horse. It's worth taking a chance that this could be Mumbo Jumbo's day, with the fitting of the cheek-pieces as a critical component, and any 5/16.00 or bigger is acceptable.