Horse Racing Tips: Jazz to find his groove as part of Dundalk 107/1 each-way double

First tip at Dundalk off a very tempting mark

Jazz Forever drawn well for attacking ride

Alan Dudman tips two at Dundalk in extra place races at 107/1 108.00

Dundalk hopefully will be less of a baffling fiasco than the Catterick pick yesterday and as always with the Irish All-Weather, field sizes are good meaning we can play each-way with four places in both races under the microscope.

Fly To Glory is more quirky than champion, but he is down to such an appealing mark he has to be considered here each-way from an inside draw.

I certainly think today's 7f is his best trip on recent Dundalk runs, and while he scored twice in the UK at Newcastle over 6f as a youngster when trained by Archie Watson (and had a rating of 85 at one stage), that's such a stiff track and he doesn't quite look quick enough for sprinting at Dundalk.

That was evident last time at the course recently, as down the straight he looked to get outpaced, but that was in the face of the main action to his inside and he did race very wide before entering the straight before an effort to run on and try to close at the end.

He has been dropped another 1lb for that effort and with a return to 7f and a good draw, I expect Nathan Crosse will have him handy.

Recommended Bet Back Fly To Glory E/W in the 18:25 Dundalk SBK 8/1

With four places on the Sportsbook for the 20:00 over 1m2f I've whittled it down to those drawn low as the high numbers have wiped out a few selections of late and Jazz Forever has a good position in three to tick off one box.

The 4yo has tried a few trips in his time - having stretched out over 1m4f on the Flat, he's also had a short dalliance with hurdling that amounted to very little.

However, he is a course and distance winner at Dundalk and after a short break is appealing at the drifting 11/112.00 price. I considered Seti with the first-time headgear too, but she was pretty weak this morning on the Sportsbook and I am still to be convinced about her staying.

Jazz Forever's last run in October was at Gowran Park and the gamble to move stands' side away from the whole field backfired as he had nothing to run with and flew solo. He met some trouble too turning into the straight and was checked on heels.

There was more of an eyecatching run at Leopardstown in the summer when given far too much to do, but he clocked the three strongest closing sectionals - including a 12.72 furlong at the mile point, and that was almost half a second quicker than the runner-up.

His last appearance at Dundalk was in April, and it was a winning one from 64, crucially with more of a forward pressing ride rather than the one we saw at Leopardstown, so a repeat of the front-running or pressing tactics will be ideal here for a confirmed stayer.

He may be 6lb higher here since his last win, but the apprentice Julian Pietropaolo has looked quite promising so far and can claim seven.

Recommended Bet Back Jazz Forever E/W in the 20:00 Dundalk SBK 11/1