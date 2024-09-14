Horse Racing Tips: Jancis and Sumiha to make the grade in Leopardstown 33/1 double

Two Group race selections for Leopardstown on Saturday

Sumiha has potential for a top level

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Illinois is the favourite to win today's feature race at Doncaster, the St Leger at 15:40. He is the highest-rated horse in the race and has never finished out of the frame in all seven of his career starts, including finishing first or second in all of his last four races.

Jancis looks a very exciting filly and made a huge impression when she won at Leopardstown on her debut over 7f, and the progress did not stop there with another excellent performance up in class in the Group 3 Brownstown at the track.

Unbeaten in two starts, unbeaten in two visits to Leopardstown, she looks well worth her place in this sort of race at 7/18.00, and can hopefully start the double at a decent price.

Her Maiden win in June came on good to yielding ground and she came from a far way back to charge home, but the finishing speed was evident even more so with her Group 3 win, as she was held up and once switched with two furlongs to go, breezed past her rivals and clocked a penultimate furlong at 11.11 seconds - way quicker than anything else in the field.

She barely had to be asked a question there, and I don't have any fears about the mile here, and while Porta Fortuna is very god and deserves her price at 5/42.25 as a genuine Group 1 performer, Jancis is well on the up and we are nowhere near to finding out where her ceiling is.

She could even improve for the 1m.

I have been waiting for Sumiha to run for a while. She was a non-runner at York at the Ebor Festival, probably due to the quick ground, and she heads the market for Saturday's Group 3 over 1m4f at 16:00.

Her credentials are all about stamina and recorded a good time in winning the Munster Oaks at Group 3 standard on her last run.

Her trainer Dermot Weld has a superb record in this race and has won it five times in the last 10 years, and this looks an ideal spot for her as a late-maturing Aga Khan type - one that Weld tends to do so well with.

She heads the market at 10/34.33 and the 4yo is still lightly-raced with just four career starts and surely has a Group 1 etched as a plan further down the line.

