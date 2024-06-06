Horse Racing Tips: Holland's stats impressive for a Haydock 65/1 double

Opening selection overpriced at 10/1 11.00

Trainer at Haydock holds a 36% strike-rate

Alan Dudman is backing Pearl Abbey and Gracer Angel on Thursday

We've got a fair price on the first selection today at Haydock with Julie Camacho's Pearl Abbey at 10/111.00.

She's in over 6f here and the race has a couple of potential improvers against those with more experience at the top of the market, but the selection looks overpriced.

Pearl Abbey was a convincing winner at Wolverhampton on her last appearance on the track in March - and while the form doesn't look anything special with a fancied Clive Cox runner in that disappointing in third and a Roger Varian horse even further behind, she was head and shoulders above them.

The filly travelled well into the straight after racing handy and once wide, motored home. The step up to 6f suited her well from her previous effort over 5f.

She was only seen once as a 2yo, but ran in a valuable York race last summer on quick ground and was very well backed that day from 14s into 7/24.50 favourite - but blew the start and missed the break. Pearl Abbey still ran well, though, and finished 2L behind a winner who is now rated 88 and the third rated 91.

Recommended Bet Back Pearl Abbey SBK 10/1

A bit of a mixed bag for the following 5f Handicap, but a return to Haydock could do the trick with Darryll Holland's Grace Angel.

She's been out of sorts this spring with three starts across March and April but she bounced back to form recently with a big price second at Windsor.

Grace Angel made the running and showed a lot of early pace and from a price of 22/123.00 on that occasion, she hit 2.01/1 in-running and almost lasted home.

Pace is a good thing to have at Haydock, or early pace anyway as I like backing front-runners here, and on good ground she would have a decent chance as she made all to win over CD last year in similar conditions.

She ran in a couple of decent handicaps last term and was rated 91 in the peak summer, so she's well treated too from 80 and top weight here.

Holland has some seriously impressive stats at Haydock from his small sample of 11 runners, with four winners at 36% and placed at 46%.

Recommended Bet Back Grace Angel SBK 5/1