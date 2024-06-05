Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/4 Hamilton NAP can reward trainer's 361-mile journey

Two Thursday bets

The NAP is exceptionally well-handicapped at Hamilton

The Good Biscuit can continue the progressive thread

After returning to the track on the back of a 303-day absence and a gelding operation with an apparent career-best effort at Leicester 10 days ago, The Good Biscuit - 7/24.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - left the impression he had more to offer this season and looks ahead of the handicapper up just one pound.

He made a King Power improver who had been laid out for the race work hard for his victory, and providing he is in the same heart on Thursday, he is sure to go well.

His profile is entirely unexposed and upwardly mobile. Last year, he improved for his racecourse debut to catch the eye in a Nottingham Maiden when tenderly handled behind a now 85-rated winner and built on that when he comfortably took care of the now 99-rated and subsequent big-money purchase, Making Dreams, at Leicester on his third outing.

He was impressive when tough to pull up after the line when scoring at Lingfield on his penultimate start of last season when breaking the Juvenile course record.

While he was disappointing at York, it looked as though he lost his action, and it may pay to excuse that outing entirely. Still, the winner of the York contest has since been a rapid improver this season, running RPR ratings into the mid-90s, and it's wise to remember he was backed 9/43.25 into 7/42.75.

The quick turnaround is a small concern, but there's a bigger performance in him, and it may pay to strike while the iron is hot. Beyond Borders is a form horse in this race, and Nariko is not easily dismissed, but the clock backs up the selection's latest run, and he gets the vote to go one better at 11/43.75 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 15:05 Haydock - Back The Good Biscuit SBK 7/2

Bur Dubai - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has returned an improved model as a three-year-old and is worth keeping faith with a rating in the 70s, having shown strong form in two outings this season.

The three-year-old shaped well on his seasonal return when outrunning 100/1101.00 odds on his turf debut in the Listed Blue Riband Derby Trial at Epsom. He finished a close-up sixth behind Epsom Derby seventh Bellum Justum and subsequent Group 3 Curragh winner Chief Little Rock. He didn't entirely get a clear crack at that contest, having found himself at the rear of the field on the rail, but he came away with credit given he was rated 17lb and 18 lb inferior to the winner and the fifth.

Connections may have just been rolling the dice there for a fitness spin, but he ran well when bumping into one when he outstayed at Kempton when he switched back to the AW 36 days ago.

The Kempton winner had some useful two-year-old form at Sandown, including when narrowly behind the smart Starlore on debut, and has since won at Doncaster and is rated 14 lb higher in the handicap.

The selection is four pounds higher on 79, but that may not be enough to stop him on the latest evidence as he moves back to turf for the second time. Further conviction of him being potentially well-treated comes from his debut third last term behind the smart Grey Charger of William Haggas (giving him three pounds), who went narrowly close to denying the useful Devil's Point (a subsequent German Group 2 winner) at Goodwood last month on his seasonal debut.

The switch back to turf and the move back in distance are positive moves on his overall profile, and he is entirely unexposed with the strongest form in the book - by a considerable distance. This track represents a 361-mile trip for trainer Kevin Philippart De Foy, and if I am not mistaken (correct me if I am), this is his first runner at this venue.

Everything looks in place for Bur Dubai to get off the mark in handicaps, and he is surely better than this grade. Back him at 15/82.88 or bigger.