Horse Racing Tips: Highwaygrey can take advantage of mark in Carlisle 22/1 double

Alan has two winners in two days with Little Venice and Le Beau Garcon

Irish challenger a player in Listed Carlisle feature

Consolation awaits with well treated Highwaygrey

Some excellent racing to look forward to at Carlisle and the track have been rewarded with some good entries for Wednesday, and the Listed Eternal Stakes for fillies is one I am keen to have a bet in and take on the short price favourite.

Roger Varian's Jabaara is in at Evens here from 10/111.91 this morning on the Sportsbook, and she holds the highest rating in the field, but gone are the days I get lured in with these short prices from fancy yards, and there could be some mileage here in siding with the Irish raider Navassa Island.

She was quite a tough 2yo last term with six runs and she tried Group 3 level at Ayr over 6f, and not for the first time, shaped as though that 6f trip was a touch on the sharp side.

That was very much the case too when last seen as she raced over five-and-a-half furlongs at Cork in the Listed Polonia Stakes recently - and she looks worthy of 7f now, as she was outpaced there and wasn't in an ideal position either coming from off the speed. She conceded first run in that and stayed on well.

Jabaara has to prove herself on quick ground, and it could be genuinely fast today, and I think we can get a decent run out of Michael O'Callaghan's filly at a stiff track and a suitable trip.

The trainer has gone for Kevin Stott too, and the jockey's numbers are decent at Carlisle with a 17% win rate overall and placed at 41%.

Recommended Bet Back Navassa Island SBK 9/2

Trainer Tim Easterby usually has plenty of runners on this card for the Bell and Cumberland Plate, and he's mob-handed in the Bell Consolation race at 16:05 with nearly half the field and four contenders.

Easterby is running at around a 10% win rate down the years at Carlisle, but that's from a stack of runners (474), and I am giving a chance here to Highwaygrey at 16/54.20 on the Sportsbook.

In 2021 he was rated nearly 90, so he's obviously well treated, alarmingly so, and he is off the back of his best run of the season when finishing second over 1m1f at the track from 66. He's been nudged up 1lb for that.

He's a hold-up performer who usually travels well and stays 1m2f strongly. So he'll need a good pace here to aim at and come late as he steps down in distance.

Recommended Bet Back Highwaygrey SBK 16/5