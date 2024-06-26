Mark Milligan's Wednesday Tips: Three to back on decent Carlisle card

Beckett three-year-old favoured by the weights

Varian filly rates NAP material

Stoute and Buick to land the finale

There's a good midweek card at Carlisle on Wednesday, with plenty of top trainers and jockeys in attendance, and the £30k Cumberland Plate at 15:05 is a decent-looking race for a 0-85 contest.

I made the point in yesterday's column that the weight for age scale seems to hand a bit of an advantage to three-year-olds over middle distances at this time of year and Ralph Beckett's Sea The Thunder is a rare runner from that age group in this particular race.

He may still be a maiden after five starts but this son of Kingman has shown more than enough to think he's up to winning handicaps and his most recent start when second to Spaceport at Leicester was his best effort yet.

A mark of 84 looks perfectly workable on the back of that and the fact that Sea The Thunder receives plenty of weight from similarly rated older horses is a big plus.

Recommended Bet 15:05 Carlisle - Back Sea The Thunder SBK 3/1

Roger Varian's Jabaara won't be a big price in this fillies' listed contest but she's sure to take the world of beating and rates NAP material for me.

A winner on debut at Newmarket last season, this well-bred filly was quite highly tried in four subsequent juvenile runs and rounded off her year by finishing sixth to subsequent 1000 Guineas runner-up and Coronation Stakes winner Porta Fortuna.

That form obviously stands up to the closest scrutiny in this sort of company and Jabaara comes here at the top of her game having convincingly taken a similar contest at Musselburgh on her most recent outing.

She does have to shoulder a 3lb penalty for that win, but official ratings give her at least 8lb in hand of this field, so she shouldn't have too much difficulty overcoming that.

It's also a big plus that James Doyle takes the ride on a rare visit to the Cumbrian track.

Recommended Bet 15:35 Carlisle - Back Jabaara SBK 5/6

William Buick is another top rider making a rare sojourn to Carlisle and he's hanging around until the last race to take the ride on Sir Michael Stoute's Red Pixie.

From a smart Juddmonte family that the yard knows well, she's bred to be much better than a 79-rated handicapper in time and I'll be surprised if she can't take advantage of such a lenient mark on her first foray into handicaps.

The daughter of Kingman has been a bit of a work in progress on her three starts to date, taking a while to get the hang of things, but she settled better than previously when second at Windsor last time and the step back up to 7f from 6f here should work in her favour.

That race was run in a decent time and she hardly faces any world beaters here.

Provided she settles well again, Red Pixie should win this before graduating to something better, while her also has an excellent record with the few runners he sends north to Carlisle.

Recommended Bet 17:15 Carlisle - Back Red Pixie SBK 5/2

