Horse Racing Tips: Heathcliff to scale new heights in Wednesday 16/1 Kempton double

Turn of foot of Lady Manzor a potent weapon for second run in a handicap

Roi De France down in distance could give the advantage to Heathcliff

Alan Dudman is looking to add to yesterday's BSP 5.0 4/1 winner

Lady Manzor is worth following again to continue her hot streak considering the style of her win last time out at Kempton and she's a filly that possesses a serious turn of foot.

She was a winner for the column in that latest performance on her handicap debut off 70 and it didn't look likely at all at one stage with young Jack Dace keeping her at the back for a long time, but Dace knew what he was doing with her late finishing kick and it was timed to perfection.

That's twice now (with her Lingfield win too) she's impressed with the late speed and a 4lb rise isn't the steepest and could turn out to be a lot better than a 74-horse considering her improvement.

McIntosh is the favourite after winning a Restricted Maiden over shorter and steps up in trip, but Lady Manzor has the C&D win in the book already and I'd rather keep with her.

Recommended Bet Back Lady Maznor in the 18:00 at Kempton SBK 16/5

We've got a carbon copy price for James Fanshawe's Heathcliff in the feature race, and this 19:00 is a pearler of a race with Roi De France and Mount Athos ahead of Heathcliff in the betting.

And with the 16/54.20 on Heathcliff and drifting, he looks worth a punt against the "big two" considering his record is much better over 7f than 6f.

He was second to the 98-rated Golden Mind in a 0-100 last time, and that was an excellent attempt over the six furlongs, but I don't think he's a sprinter. Previously he was fourth to Marshman at Newcastle, again over 6f, in January, and Marshman is a quality performer.

The drop back down to 7f could be against Roi De France, but it's a massive positive for the selection who landed a 0-100 over C&D in November when rated 85 and ran against the bias there coming from off the pace as the second and third were prominently ridden and had pace-setting duties, and ran the final furlong 0.60 seconds than the smart Cuban Tiger.

He can hopefully make it 4-4 over 7f, and the litrary pick is almost Earnsahw with Fanshawe - almost, for Wuthering Heights fans.

Recommended Bet Back Heathcliff in the 19:00 at Kempton SBK 16/5

Recommended Bet Back Wednesday's double at Kempton in one click SBK 16/1

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61

Heathen 6.33

Terresita 3.38 (place)

Miss Cynthia 4.08

Lady Nunthorpe 8.78

Topgun Simmy (place) 4.44

My Brother Mike 3.12

Partisan Hero 2.94

Top Of The Class 2.78

Sir Rodneyredblood 4.4

King Of Ithaca 4.47

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41

Stumptown 4.07

Jordans (place) 3.30

Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Westmorian 3.46

Reginald Charles 2.04

Old Cowboy (place) 3.17

Green Team 3.23

Ash Wednesday 3.95

Midnightattheoasis 5.00