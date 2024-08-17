Horse Racing Tips: Head to Ripon for a St Wilfrid 164/1 each-way Saturday multiple

Five places on the Sportsbook in both of Alan's races

Return to 6f at Ripon to suit opening leg pick

Ramazan has plenty of weight but is a cracking each-way bet

Tiber Flow Superboost

The Group 2 Hungerford Stakes is the feature race at Newbury today (15:35) and William Haggas has a strong chance of landing the prize with his popular 5yo grey Tiber Flow.

In just a seven-runner field the Betfair Sportsbook have boosted Tiber Flow's place price from 8/131.61 to 1/12.00 to finish in the Top 3! To take advantage of this superboost simply click on the odds below to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Tiber Flow to finish Top 3 in 15:35 Newbury SBK 1/1

This week's single winners have been short prices, nothing exciting, but nothing appealed in the races. Saturday is a different set-up altogether and Ripon's two big handicaps - the Silver Trophy and Great St Wilfrid will do for me with the extra places on the Sportsbook.

I flagged up Origintrail in my antepost column earlier this week - although Jo Mason was booked, however there's been a swticheroo here with Mason on board Ben Haslam's Fortamour, a 6/17.00 chance, and I've now got Callum Rodriguez.

Not preparing to jump ship, I still like the 14s on Origintrail as she is one with a good record at Ripon and I am far from discouraged with the draw in four. Remember, in last year's Great St Wilfrid, the far side and low numbers held sway and there was more pace. It could be a help for Saturday.

She ran well over 5f at Ripon last time out with the first-time combination of cheekpieces and a tongue-tie and she's pretty consistent on all sorts of going.

A return to 6f will most certainly be in her favour, as she ran a cracker over CD in a 0-95 Fillies' Handicap in the spring - and she was unlucky there as she came from a lot of further back than ideal and was caught wide.

Origintrail is well handicapped too from 78 to snap her long losing run, and she's a big enough price for an each-way punt with the five places on the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet Back Origintrail EW SBK 14/1

Ramazan is going to have to be pretty good in the Great St Wilfrid to defy top weight and massive mark of 103, but we know he can run well in big fields with weight as he finished a superb second in the Victoria Cup back in May at Ascot off a mark of 105.

He hasn't cut it at Group 3 level this season in two runs - including the John Of Gaunt at Haydock, but there's no shame in that, and he bounced back to form of sorts in the recent Stewards' Cup, and was beaten just under 4L in eighth.

I'd imagine it will be all systems go for the Ayr Gold Cup later in the season, a race he finished second in from 101 just 12 months ago.

While he likes cut in the ground, he has won on good to firm (Haydock last term) and he has lucky stall number six for this - and trap six has provided the winner of the last two renewals.

Recommended Bet Back Ramazan EW SBK 10/1