Horse Racing Tips: Head to Ripon for a St Wilfrid 164/1 each-way Saturday multiple
Alan Dudman likes the look of two runners at Ripon at double figures for Saturday's double...
-
Five places on the Sportsbook in both of Alan's races
-
Return to 6f at Ripon to suit opening leg pick
-
Ramazan has plenty of weight but is a cracking each-way bet
Ripon - 14:45: Back Origintrail @ 14/115.00 EW
Origintrail (Ire)
- J: Callum Rodriguez
- T: Ben Haslam
- F: 250-23672
This week's single winners have been short prices, nothing exciting, but nothing appealed in the races. Saturday is a different set-up altogether and Ripon's two big handicaps - the Silver Trophy and Great St Wilfrid will do for me with the extra places on the Sportsbook.
I flagged up Origintrail in my antepost column earlier this week - although Jo Mason was booked, however there's been a swticheroo here with Mason on board Ben Haslam's Fortamour, a 6/17.00 chance, and I've now got Callum Rodriguez.
Not preparing to jump ship, I still like the 14s on Origintrail as she is one with a good record at Ripon and I am far from discouraged with the draw in four. Remember, in last year's Great St Wilfrid, the far side and low numbers held sway and there was more pace. It could be a help for Saturday.
She ran well over 5f at Ripon last time out with the first-time combination of cheekpieces and a tongue-tie and she's pretty consistent on all sorts of going.
A return to 6f will most certainly be in her favour, as she ran a cracker over CD in a 0-95 Fillies' Handicap in the spring - and she was unlucky there as she came from a lot of further back than ideal and was caught wide.
Origintrail is well handicapped too from 78 to snap her long losing run, and she's a big enough price for an each-way punt with the five places on the Sportsbook.
Ripon - 15:20: Back Ramazan @ 10/111.00 EW
Ramazan (Ire)
- J: Oisin McSweeney
- T: Richard Fahey
- F: 122-22878
Ramazan is going to have to be pretty good in the Great St Wilfrid to defy top weight and massive mark of 103, but we know he can run well in big fields with weight as he finished a superb second in the Victoria Cup back in May at Ascot off a mark of 105.
He hasn't cut it at Group 3 level this season in two runs - including the John Of Gaunt at Haydock, but there's no shame in that, and he bounced back to form of sorts in the recent Stewards' Cup, and was beaten just under 4L in eighth.
I'd imagine it will be all systems go for the Ayr Gold Cup later in the season, a race he finished second in from 101 just 12 months ago.
While he likes cut in the ground, he has won on good to firm (Haydock last term) and he has lucky stall number six for this - and trap six has provided the winner of the last two renewals.
Now read Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict on Saturday's Hungerford Stakes at Newbury here!
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +47.24pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +174.87pts*updated on Monday
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
