Horse Racing Tips: Head to Ripon for a Monday 47/1 double with Paddy's Day

Threadbare stuff for Monday I'm afraid with some less than stellar cards - and the Wolverhampton fixture this evening has no race rated above Class 6.

Ergo, it's Ripon for me and at least there's a fair competitive field for the 5f Handicap at 20:00, and Paddy's Day can hopefully put his high draw on the rail to good use.

I was a little surprised he was as big as 5/16.00 this morning, and had drifted too from 4s.

The sprinter ran well in a 10k race at Musselburgh when finishing second at the start of the season, so it's a little frustrating for followers of the horse as he hasn't scored since then despite a couple of solid runs with another two seconds.

He at least runs to a figure and while he doesn't look a selection with a ton in hand from his mark, he can sit handy, is pretty versatile regarding ground and has a good draw.

With a record of 1-16 on the turf and five places, he might be an idea for an each-way play for some, but we'll stick with the win only here at 5s and his trainer Nigel Tinkler has a 13% record at Ripon in five seasons.

Recommended Bet Back Paddy's Day SBK 5/1

An even bigger drift on the second selection in Barafundle Bay - who walked from 4/15.00 to 7/18.00 on the Sportsbook when scanning the prices this morning, and that's too big for a last-time-out winner.

The race centres around the well-bred William Haggas-trained Sea La Venus who tries handicapping for the first time off 62, and must be the lowest rated horse in the Haggas yard.

Of course she could bolt up given her pedigree, but there's a reason she is rated 62, and she's priced up on Haggas and pedigree rather than anything she has achieved.

Barafundle Bay hadn't achieved anything in three starts prior to winning on her handicap debut at Windsor last time. It was a poor race nine days ago, but she came from off the pace whilst steadily run and improved for handicapping and the step up in trip.

I am hoping the ground stays on the quick side, and at least she stays, which is in keeping with her pedigree as she is a daughter of Yorkshire Cup winner Dartmouth - so she could stretch out even further.

With such a short price favourite we could get a price here on the second pick. She might not be good enough against an improver, but she's only had four starts herself.

Recommended Bet Back Barafundle Bay SBK 7/1