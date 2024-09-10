Horse Racing Tips: Head to Galway for a Tuesday 59/1 each-way double

Conditions to play to strengths of first leg pick

The Sportsbook are paying four places with the extra one in the 16:35 at Galway on Tuesday, and it's not the strongest of 3yo Handicaps I have ever seen. Winning this will be difficult with the sheer number of opponents, but it's not an unattainable fairyland.

Sylkie could certainly be considered as an each-way chance with the four places at 7/18.00, as the soft conditions could be ideal for her.

Indeed, the 3yo filly won over CD in August coming from a poor position, and it was heavy that day. More rain is forecast and with her ability to stay, I'd be disappointed if she couldn't fill the top four positions.

Last time she raced over 1m4f at Tramore and while not a stern test at the trip owing to the steady gallop, she got it well enough and was hardly advantaged by being held up too as the winner made all.

Her victory over CD last month was in a 0-80, and this is a 0-75. Her new trainer has done well with her since she left Fozzy Stack, and in truth I hope it lashes down as her form in heavy going gives her a big chance.

Recommended Bet Back Sylkie EW SBK 7/1

Galway has been the world that Dermot Weld belongs, as past glories here places him in a special position for the Galway Ballybrit punters.

Indeed, he has a good record in the Listed Oyster Stakes too, the feature race on Tuesday, and Romzina is a once-raced filly up in class that's worth a shot here at 13/27.50.

Weld will know what it takes to win this; as his 2016 heroine Almela (also bred by the Aga Khan) was second in the 2015 renewal on just her second start before success 12 months later.

Romzina won at Cork on good to firm ground just three weeks ago on debut, and a starting point of 1m3f there was in keeping with her pedigree as she's from good staying stock.

The conditions will be un unknown on Tuesday, but her sire Le Havre has a better record in the UK with runners in soft and heavy compared to good to firm and good, ergo the record at 17% win and 39% placed is enough to keep the faith.

No filly or mare here is rated in three-figures, so it's not a race to be frightened of in terms of the opposition.

Recommended Bet Back Romzina EW SBK 13/2