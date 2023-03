Lady can outstay her rivals over 1m4f

Back Haven Lady @ 6/1 in the 18:00 at Wolverhampton

No. 2 (6) Haven Lady (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: John Quinn

Jockey: Jason Hart

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 65

May Night was a 5.19 single winner for the column last night at Wolverhampton, and with Plumette's third on the card, it was another 1-3. Somewhat annoying to have a pair of decent winners in two days without a double but we go again for Tuesday.

I initially looked at Kentucky Kingdom as he goes well at Wolves, but the 1m4f trip might be too taxing. He made a big move on the outside over a shorter trip last time, and as a free-going sort, didn't last home.

Haven Lady looks better equipped for the 1m4f as she finished second over 1m6f at Southwell last time, and horses do need to stay at that circuit.

Switching to a sharper track will place less emphasis on stamina and the 1m4f distance looks her optimum. She scored at Southwell in October off 61 over the 1m4f and came from off the pace, and she's likely to be played late this evening.

Haven Lady is very consistent in this low grade and also has form at Catterick - a nice quick, left-handed circuit.

Considering she stays so well, I am surprised she is a bigger price at (6/1 from 13/2) than possible non-stayer Kentucky Kingdom (at 4/1). At the price, she also looks an each-way pick if you are playing that way on the Sportsbook.

Back Haven Lady in the 18:00 at Wolverhampton 6/1

Murbih can go well at a price at Wolves

Back Murbih @ 7/1 in the 19:00 at Wolverhampton

No. 11 (4) Murbih (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 10 Trainer: Antony Brittain

Jockey: Harry Russell

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 70

James Tate is certainly a trainer in form at the moment with a 42% strike-rate in the last month, but his horses do go off plenty short enough in the betting, and Shades Of Summer at 13/8 for the 19:00 6f Handicap doesn't appeal at those odds at all.

Murbih is a good old stick for Antony Brittain stick and the first show 9/1 temped me, although at the very moment of temptation, he had been shortened to 7/1.

We usually see the 4yo at Southwell, and he runs often like most from the yard, but he is holding his form reasonably well and I rated his run behind May Sonic back in January off 71, and the front two were a long way ahead of the third that day.

His last appearance at Wolverhampton was back in November over 5f, and it was a winning one off 60. He is now off 70 but he travelled well on that occasion and had a bit in hand.

Last time out can be forgiven with a poor ride, and if eight remain in the race, we can play the three places for an each-way selection.