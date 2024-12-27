Horse Racing Tips: Ground to suit Blue and Parisencore for Friday 18/1 double

Richards ticking along well at over 20%

Ground to suit Dreaming Blue at Kempton

Alan Dudman's Friday double pays around 18/1 19.00 on the Sportsbook

Strong support for Parisencore on the Sportsbook this morning for the 14:45 at Wetherby and it's understandable given the current form of the trainer.

Nicky Richards is 4-17 at 24% in the last two weeks and 6-28 going back to the 27th November, so hopefully those numbers will be given a mini-boost with today's selection.

Parisencore will appreciate a run away from winter ground as he's a good ground horse essentially, and even has a good to firm win next to his name from Perth in the summer, today's surface looks tailor-made.

It looks as though Richards has kept him going as the rain continues to hide and if it dries out further in Yorkshire, even better, but his form is good enough to warrant an interest as his third last time to Imperial Saint at Aintree reads a stronger contest in comparison to today - and while Imperial Saint did disappoint subsequently, he looks a very progressive horse.

The second favourite here is Harper's Brook, who shaped better at Newbury last time but he isn't a horse to trust with any confidence - especially at around 5/23.50.

It's only a small field of four and tactics could play out, but I imagine Parisencore will make the running as he stays a little further.

Recommended Bet Back Parisencore SBK 2/1

It's never a bad thing going for a front-runner at Kempton to apply the pressure and Dreaming Blue benefited last time from the switch to going with the lead at Ludlow to score well from a Venetia Williams-trained favourite.

He has drifted too on the Sportsbook from 5s to 13/27.50, and that does look too big.

Today's distance at 3m is a slight drop down from the 3m2f in Shropshire and he seems pretty adaptable in terms of going as while Ludlow officially gave the going as "good to soft" last time, the clock suggested it was genuine soft, while a wide margin success at Fontwell last April over 2m6f came on good, although once again times suggested akin to good to firm - so he will not mind drying ground at Kempton.

Dreaming Blue has a tendency to jump to his right so it's surprising he is 0-2 at Kempton but he's progressing well enough and deserves a shot here at a better race up in class from Ludlow for a 3lb rise.

Tactics however could clinch this - and I expect Rex Dingle to press on considering he is a confirmed stayer.

Recommended Bet Back Dreaming Blue SBK 13/2