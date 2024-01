Long distance selection at Fontwell

Jefferson out for another Donny prize

Alan Dudman has two selections for Sunday's double

No. 9 Hashtag Boum (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Ruth Jefferson

Jockey: Henry Brooke

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 113

Doncaster wasn't easy yesterday for me with Famous Bridge never going a yard, but Ruth Jefferson had a winner in the River Don and she can round off a good meeting with Hashtag Boum.

Ground conditions played a part yesterday I am sure and the good in the description should suit the selection as she won a 0-115 at Kelso last spring over 2m7f and that looked a good race at the time.

She relished the step up in distance that day and had no problems with the quicker ground - in fact it is one of her best runs.

Two runs this season have seen her finish second on both occasions, but both have been on soft ground and with just two runs this term, perhaps Jefferson has been waiting for this sort of ground.

She made a late error last time but was well beaten in the end but she posted a decent run behind Harper's Valley previously at Sedgefield and I am looking forward to seeing her over 3m today as she looks as though she will stay.

No. 5 Gold Clermont (Fr) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Andy Irvine

Jockey: Philip Armson

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 110

A real stamina test awaits the chasers in the 15:55 at Fontwell over near enough 3m4f and the betting is almost like a greyhound race.

Gold Clermont ran in the Sussex National last time at Plumpton and was never a factor in that and looked to be outclassed, but I wouldn't give up on her yet in terms of these extreme distances as she scored readily at Fakenham.

Indeed, that was a stamina test itself at the Norfolk circuit in the testing ground and 3m5f and it has opened up a few options for her.

She also won back-to-back races at Plumpton last term in soft conditions around 3m and the ground will suit her today. She's only rated 110, but this is more realistic than last time and she took to Plumpton well with the way she travelled.

