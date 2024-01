Maries Rock is excellent value at Doncaster

Ease in grade and best at the weights

Also look to Storminhome down in trip/grade

No. 2 Storminhome (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Ben Jones

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 118

Storminhome - 5/16.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is a horse I have been keen to see dropped back in distance, having clocked an excellent time figure at Huntingdon on his seasonal return, only failing to see out the 3m distance.

His stamina, or lack of it, has been confirmed on several occasions, including here on his latest outing when running exceptionally well for two-thirds of the race only to fade between the third and second last flights.

The drop back in distance is a huge positive, as is this drop into a Class 4 Handicap, and the cheek-pieces first time could also see further improvement while genuine good ground has seen him score twice from three starts (the other over 3m).

He is a Maiden Hurdle winner here, and he took well to the fences in Novice company last time out. The move into open handicaps against more exposed rivals can see him finally score in this sphere.

Maclaine is an obvious danger, having chased home a useful rival here last time, but the selection should get an easy enough time on the front end, and he is capable of this rating.

Any bigger than 9/25.50 is acceptable as I make him closer to 3/14.00.

No. 1 Marie's Rock (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 1.94 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

The day's best bet lies with Marie's Rock - 6/42.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who comes off best at the weights, is unexposed at three miles and is a class above her opposition in a weak Grade 2.

The Nicky Henderson Mare has been expertly placed, having had the option to run in the Cleeve Hurdle on Saturday at Cheltenham but instead opting for this assignment. The nine-year-old was no match for Bob Olinger in a repeat bid to win the Relkeel Hurdle last time. Still, she shaped well with a view to moving back up to 3m, and her Aintree effort from last year, travelling well before being outstayed by a top-class festival winner, Sire Du Berlais, is very hard to remove from the memory.

She gets this trip undoubtedly and is used to match sterner opposition than she faces today with questions over many of her rivals. You Wear It Well strangely moves up to 3m despite having looked like a non-stayer at Aintree over 2 1/2 miles in the Grade 1 Novice against the boys last term, and she is ten pounds wrong at the weights today.

The absence of Harry Skelton on West Balboa (injury) must be a concern for her backers, and she needs to bounce back from a poor run at Kempton last time. At the same time, Tweed Skirt was rated just 119 over hurdles before going chasing.

Marie's Rock makes plenty of appeal at 10/111.91 or bigger, given her class, stamina, and this being a far easier assignment than she has tackled for some time.

