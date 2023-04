Raise a toast to Gin with big run

Mr Inspiration scraped home at Lingfield yesterday by a short head for another decent price at BSP - and he drifted out to 13.62. Walking On Clouds was well beaten unfortunately for the second leg, but the singles have been drifting and going well.

Those short head victories are defeats when out of form, so we take whatever comes our way at the moment. One for Gosden, the great man.

Musselburgh's card on Saturday is richly endowed with some good prize money, and the horses on show lends to some fair punts in terms of price and field sizes and the first two races at the Scottish track appeal.

Richard Fahey's Gincident lines up in the opening Royal Mile Handicap, and I won't be deterred from siding with the 3yo despite a drift this morning on the Sportsbook from 9/1 to 12/1.

I worry slightly he's better on the All-Weather than the turf with a 3-6 record against a 0-4 record, but he's improving and unexposed, so there's no reason to pigeon-hole just yet.

He landed a 0-95 Handicap at Wolverhampton last time, his second from two starts at Dunstall Park.

The pace was steady for that win, and he was under pressure for some way, but his attitude was that of a scrapper and a late surge got him home. He seems to stay 1m strongly. Previously he had raced keenly at Southwell and didn't last home.

Up in class requires another chunk of improvement, but with nine runners, he appeals to play each-way at double figures.

Dods' handicapper to go one better

A tough and open-looking second race at Musselburgh with a "5/1 the field" market gives us the chance to play each-way, and I am hoping Michael Dods' Northern Express will drift a little in the betting.

I do like the favourite The Gatekeeper too, as I backed him for a place in the column at the Lincoln meeting and he ran well, but he looks to be quite popular in the market into 9/2 this morning.

Northern Express finished second in this race 12 months ago on his reappearance in 2022, so we know he goes fresh.

He was quite unlucky behind Gweedore, as he missed the break and met trouble in-running.

His overall profile is very consistent and rarely ran a bad race last term in good handicap company. He has no issue with ground either as seems to go in anything.

Twelve months ago he was drawn in two, today he is boxed in one. He has plenty going for him.