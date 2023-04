Dubawi stats a plus at Lingfield

Back Mr Inspiration @ 13/2 in the 13:30 at Lingfield

No. 8 (9) Mr Inspiration (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 14 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 81

The Doyen Chief ran out an easy winner for the column yesterday and that's now six winners at decent prices at 11.15, 5.19, 11.5, 9.85. 11.92, and 4.92 since the 27th March for the Daily Racing Multiple column, and two placed at BSPs of 20.0, 37.0.

However, Gentleman De Mai's second at 1.03 in-running was the second time in that period landing a 1-2 with the runner-up hitting 1.03. That's rather frustrating.

On with Good Friday and some quality racing to look forward to to welcome in the Easter holidays, and while the hoopla surrounding the Bath card with the number of entries has attracted a lot of interest, Bath is a track I don't particularly enjoy as a punting venue.

Lingfield's opener over 1m4f at 13:30 certainly makes more sense with John Gosden's Mr Inspiration at 6/1, and he will have no issues at all in seeing out the middle-distance trip.

The 4yo has raced only four times in his career and performed well on his handicap debut last time at Kempton over 1m4f from 81 and he remains unchanged with crack apprentice Benoit De La Sayette on, although the pilot cannot claim here.

At Kempton, the winner Teumussias Fox received a clever and advantageous ride from the front and skipped along down the straight to inject some pace, where as Mr Inspiration was caught on heels, and wasn't quite fleet of foot enough to deal with the burst.

He very much looked a stayer on that occasion and a fair old sized unit too.

The selection had previously landed a 1m4f Novice on just his second start, so I'd be amazed if he wasn't running over 2m soon, and that's a slight worry at Lingfield as a speedier track. But you do need to stay well down the straight at "Leafy" and if he's handy, I can see him pouncing down the outside to use his stamina.

Dubawi at Lingfield has a superb 41% placed record and 20% win, while the great man Gosden is 4-7 at 57% at the track this season, so he knows what he's doing with the Lingfield dice.

Back Mr Inspiration in the 13:30 at Lingfield 13/2

Loughnane a fine booking with Clouds

Back Walking On Clouds @ 4/1 in the 15:15 at Lingfield

No. 11 (8) Walking On Clouds (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Grant Tuer

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 83

Walking On Clouds has been in fine form this winter on the All-Weather, and I see him as the most viable win option in the 15:15, although the 8/1 has disappeared now that he heads the market at 4/1 on the Sportsbook.

Since December, Walking On Clouds has won five times and placed second and third in his other five races. We have Mr Inspiration for the first pick, and the second selection is very much Mr Consistent.

His versatility was also on show last time with a 7f run at Newcastle in a very good 0-85. Previously he'd raced over 5f and 6f, and while he stays 7f, the six looks his best distance.

He won a handicap at Southwell in February over the minimum trip and had a strong pace to run at and while he was outpaced, he never traded above 4/1 in-running, and that's been the case in plenty of his short price victories, as he rarely goes high in the run.

Walking On Clouds will need a personal best here from a mark of 83, but trainer Grant Tuer has booked 5lb star of the moment Billy Loughnane - who is 7-29 at Lingfield for the AW season at 24% and a profit of +17.55.