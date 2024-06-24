Horse Racing Tips: Garcon features for Mason in Monday 41/1 double
Alan Dudman is taking a chance on two handicappers at Thirsk with his latest Sportsbook multiple...
-
Hat-trick bid on the cards for in-form Without Delay
-
Jo Mason teams up with well treated Le Beau Garcon
-
Alan Dudman's double on Monday comes from Thirsk
Thirsk - 16:00: Back Without Delay
Two divisions at Thirsk of the 0-65 7f Handicap provide plenty of runners in both and Without Delay in the 16:00 offers some cheer in the task to untangle the first division, and at 11/26.50 she's a horse in rampant form.
She disappointed on her first two starts this season, but one of those was on soft going, and with the change in weather and change to quick ground, she's won her last two and I am not ruling out the hat-trick.
Tracy Waggott's mare usually is seen whizzing around Musselburgh and Catterick, and her two wins coming into this off 54 and 57 were at those venues.
She dropped down from 1m to score over 7f last time and she's only been raised 2lb for that, and with not too many of the rivals in serious form, she is consistent and the conditions will suit her well.
Thirsk - 17:30: Back Le Beau Garcon
A long disquisition is not needed for the second selection that lines up in the finale at 17:30, as Mick Easterby's Le Beau Garcon looks very well treated from a mark of 72.
He should be spot on too following his return from wind surgery last time at Catterick - a first start too of the season and off a break of 214 days.
The sprinter looked a touch rusty as he was outpaced and perhaps he'll be going up to 6f again sooner rather than later. And while he is often unlucky in races (met trouble at Beverley last term and blindfold problems have been in his ledger too), the defeated can be pardoned here, unlike a line from an Auden poem - who was less forgiving.
He hasn't won since his juvenile days, but both of those victories back in the distant past were on quick ground, and he's been in some stronger handicaps in his time.
Plus, Jo Mason is on, and she's outridden some of her colleagues with some good tactical rides this term.
Now read Daryl Caret's tips for Monday
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +63.78pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +173.82pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's five to back at Newcastle up to 50/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: Appleby and Buick's Newmarket Dynasty not to be toppled
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams backs stayer to score on stable debut at Bangor
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Nolan to put us in the mood for winning with 104/1 E/W double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Nolan to put us in the mood for winning with 104/1 E/W double