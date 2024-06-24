Horse Racing Tips: Garcon features for Mason in Monday 41/1 double

Hat-trick bid on the cards for in-form Without Delay

Two divisions at Thirsk of the 0-65 7f Handicap provide plenty of runners in both and Without Delay in the 16:00 offers some cheer in the task to untangle the first division, and at 11/26.50 she's a horse in rampant form.

She disappointed on her first two starts this season, but one of those was on soft going, and with the change in weather and change to quick ground, she's won her last two and I am not ruling out the hat-trick.

Tracy Waggott's mare usually is seen whizzing around Musselburgh and Catterick, and her two wins coming into this off 54 and 57 were at those venues.

She dropped down from 1m to score over 7f last time and she's only been raised 2lb for that, and with not too many of the rivals in serious form, she is consistent and the conditions will suit her well.

Recommended Bet Back Without Delay SBK 11/2

A long disquisition is not needed for the second selection that lines up in the finale at 17:30, as Mick Easterby's Le Beau Garcon looks very well treated from a mark of 72.

He should be spot on too following his return from wind surgery last time at Catterick - a first start too of the season and off a break of 214 days.

The sprinter looked a touch rusty as he was outpaced and perhaps he'll be going up to 6f again sooner rather than later. And while he is often unlucky in races (met trouble at Beverley last term and blindfold problems have been in his ledger too), the defeated can be pardoned here, unlike a line from an Auden poem - who was less forgiving.

He hasn't won since his juvenile days, but both of those victories back in the distant past were on quick ground, and he's been in some stronger handicaps in his time.

Plus, Jo Mason is on, and she's outridden some of her colleagues with some good tactical rides this term.

Recommended Bet Back Le Beau Garcon SBK 11/2