Daryl Carter's Tips: Dream can compose a Monday Windsor winner

Down in grade

In excellent form

Dream Composer can land back-to-back victories

There's no need to get carried away on a quiet Monday, so just the one selection and I want to back a horse I felt would not have looked out of place at the Royal meeting last week.

After today's column, I will take a short break and return on Thursday for Newmarket's three-day meeting at the end of the week. My short break will include heading to Germany to watch England's final group game with Slovenia - come on, the boys. Until then, be lucky.

Dream Composer saddles a big weight here, but it's equally because he is the best horse in the race, and there is scope in his previous form with this rating of 94.

He was a remarkable winner of the Epsom Dash, having been forced into the centre of the track and beating two smart rivals who held track positions. Before his run at Epsom, he shaped well at Goodwood and now arrives in excellent form. Interestingly, his record over this minimum distance of five furlongs reads 123049013111212512, and in small fields with eight or fewer runners, like today, 3413111.

This is Dream Composer's optimal trip, and the successful use of cheekpieces this season, resulting in form figures of 123, should inspire confidence. Even his third-place finish, a very unlucky 1/2-length defeat to a subsequent winner rated 10lb higher, speaks to his current form and potential.

Today, he drops into a Class 3 event, for which his record below Class 2 level reads 204312112, and he gets the services of Harry Davies. There's lots to like about his chances today, and he was a fast ground winner earlier in his career. He makes the most appeal over the three-year-old Equity Law, who was fortunate to win at Sandown but has some solid form. Jumbeau may have gained some confidence after being highly tried last season.

Knowing which way he will go in the market is hard, so I am happy to play at BSP, given his profile. 3/14.00 or bigger is generous, and 9/43.25 or bigger is very acceptable, as I have him a 6/42.50 chance.