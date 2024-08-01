Horse Racing Tips: Forza to kickstart Thursday Glorious Goodwood 101/1 double

Opening pick of Thursday's double runs in the Richmond Stakes

Classic winner overpriced for Group 1 feature

Alan Dudman has a 101/1 double on the Sportsbook

My thanks to James Mackie for covering the first two days of Glorious Goodwood, as I've been watching from afar in the south of France, so the theme for spectacular views is maintained of sorts.

Thursday's opening leg starts in the Group 2 Richmond Stakes - a race traditionally for a rapid 2yo with Shaala and Mehmas amongst the recent winners and the market is predicting The Strikin Viking has this sewn up already as the 5/42.25 favourite this morning on the Sportsbook.

However, there's a danger now of these Wathnan owned horses being overbet at such short odds and I'd rather take a chance on something at a price and Black Forza was 10/111.00 at the time of writing this morning.

He is bred to go as a costly breeze-up at 220k, so the debut run over 7f at the Curragh while perfectly sound on first start, was probably not what he was purchased for.

His next start produced a win at Fairyhouse with a drop down to 6f and while still a little keen and immature, the benefit of that first run was not lost and he overcame seeing daylight from off the pace and quickened up with a sweeping move down the outside to win with a bit in hand.

The second has since won a handicap from 90 in good style and victory on good ground means conditions should be in his favour. Indeed, with his US pedigree, it is no surprise his trainer Michael O'Callaghan has hinted he could be going abroad.

O'Callaghan does well with his juveniles, although it is surprising the Kildare yard have only had 11 winners on the turf in Ireland this term, but 16% of those comes from the youngsters.

Recommended Bet Back Black Forza SBK 11/1

It's difficult to get excited about the price of Emily Upjohn for the Group 1 Nassau on her Coronation Cup run at Epsom earlier this summer although she was better last time in Ireland behind Bluestocking, but I am hoping the 3yo weight advantage here will help Newmarket Classic winner Elmalka.

She popped up in the 1,000 Guineas at a massive price and was helped by a strongly run gallop over the 1m, and she looks ready now for the step up in trip judged on her run at Royal Ascot last time.

The 3yo finished fourth on the Coronation Stakes, and on ultra-fast ground there over speedier sorts at 1m she patently wasn't quick enough.

I do see the 1m2f as a huge positive and she's a big enough price to oppose Opera Singer - who was ahead of her at Ascot last time.

Her trainer Roger Varian has started Glorious Goodwood strongly with a couple of seconds and a winner - although without the stewards, it would have been two winners and a second.

Recommended Bet Back Elmalka SBK 15/2