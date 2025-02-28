Horse Racing Tips: Follow the hype with Rossa for Friday 10/1 Southwell double

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

Southwell's two selections today were both weak on the Sportsbook and starting with King Of Ithaca, his 5/42.25 price turned into 11/53.20 this morning, and has become far more of an attractive idea.

He will certainly have pace to aim at for this race as Cliffcake, a bit of a column favourite is the confirmed speed and loves to blast off, but he scored over 6f last time time and from a mark of 73 might find this a bit tougher with an extra furlong.

King Of Ithaca was in a 0-75 at Kempton last time and was in a poor position to make a challenge as he came from a long way back and ran the fastest three final furlongs in the field by some way. That was also in the face of pulling quite hard early on.

Southwell tends to be a lot more fairer than most and he came from a long way back to win over CD in November with a near last-to-first victory off 67, and the second and third (Duke Of York and Yoshimi) have been won recently.

His trainer James Tate has done well historically at the track as in the last five season is 15-60 at 25% with a profit of +29.87 to level stakes

Recommended Bet Back King Of Ithaca in the 18:45 at Southwell SBK 11/5

Rossa Ryan gave My Brother Mike the perfect ride for the column earlier in the week and also got Partisan Hero home as part of Wednesday's double, and the acme of the All-Weather jockeys looks to have a very good chance with the unexposed Hype Merchant.

He's unexposed on the All-Weather and his first try on any sort of synthetic surface was a good one at Chelmsford last time out over 7f when finishing second to Rumba Bay.

Rossa Ryan actually rode Rumba Bay in that race and picked off Hype Merchant late on to win with a bit in hand, but it was a good start for the selection who was returning to the track from 212 days off.

That certainly was a case for him running free in the race, but he didn't shirk at the end and should improve considering he was running off just 52 there and this looks a poor race.

He was underwhelming in his turf outings last term all at big prices and mostly over shorter, so the move back to 6f tonight with those free-going tendencies a possible could work in our favour.

Recommended Bet Back Hype Merchant in the 20:15 at Southwell SBK 5/2

Recommended Bet Back Friday's double at Southwell in one click here SBK 10/1

January winners at BSP:

Yoshimi (place) 2.9

Ravensbourne (place) 6.22

Hombre De Guerra 2.52

That's About Right 3.56

Terresita 8.64

Tribal Moon 7.14

Birmingham Alabama 3.25

Midweek Voices 6.4

Keep Running 4.7

Monmiral (place) 2.48

Catch Catchfire 4.9

John The Diva (place) 2.52

Amemri 12.65

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61

Heathen 6.33

Terresita 3.38 (place)

Miss Cynthia 4.08

Lady Nunthorpe 8.78

Topgun Simmy (place) 4.44

My Brother Mike 3.12

Partisan Hero 2.94

Top Of The Class 2.78

Sir Rodneyredblood 4.4