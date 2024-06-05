Horse Racing Tips: Focus on a Star Pupil for Wednesday's 29/1 Kempton double

Taking display on Haydock debut from Murashah

Hughes enjoying a good spell at Kempton in 2024

Alan Dudman picks out a 29/1 30.00 Sportsbook double on Wednesday

An excellent card for Wednesday at Kempton is where my focus will be and Charlie Hills can hopefully do us another good turn after Trefor's win on Monday with a potentially smart sort in the 18:10.

He trains Murashah, and he's one of two that carry a penalty (alongside Summer Of Love) - with the latter in as the favourite on the Sportsbook and 2/13.00 plays 10/34.33.

Murashah is the bigger price and he produced a taking performance to win on debut at Haydock last summer.

Obviously it's a slight concern he's been off since then but that was a smart effort considering he completely missed the break and ran out to his right, and after 2f he was already about 10L down.

However, Jim Crowley never seemed to panic and the horse got into contention down into the straight, but then absolutely flew home in the closing stages, and his final 100 yards saw him sneak through the inside up the rail through a gap that didn't appear likely

His final two furlongs were the quickest in the field, which was not a surprise, and he was one of only two in the race to clock a sub-11 seconds furlong at 10.97.

He switches to the All-Weather for the first time, and I do not see that as a negative as his sire Night Of Thunder has 18% win and 37% placed strike-rates from his runners at Kempton, and his win rate over tonight's trip of 7f is higher at 21%.

Recommended Bet Back Murashah SBK 10/3

Richard Hughes has had some nice horses this season and he has enjoyed a good run at Kempton too in 2024 as he's ticking along at a fine strike-rate of 27% with a level stakes profit of +8.55.

It's 7-26 for Hughes this term at Kempton and Star Pupil has to be high on the shortlist today as he switches into a handicap for the first time.

He scraped home at Wolverhampton on his third start, but he'll be better granted a trip as he steps up from 6f to 7f tonight.

As a son of Zoustar, he's got size about him, and I am not sure Wolverhampton would have been a natural track for him as he took a while to engage in top gear, but I liked the way he finished off out wide and showed a good attitude.

It's a bit of guesswork with the mark of 74 and he has to improve, but Kempton over 7f looks more of a natural fit and as he was strongest at the finish with the best closing furlong, I think he'll go well here tonight.

Recommended Bet Back Star Pupil SBK 6/1